Make-up dupes that are as good as luxury

One’s bank balance and the country’s import duties often play spoilsport when it comes to buying luxe makeup and skincare.
Small wonder then social media is filled with influencers and makeup artists working hard to find alternatives, or as the Internet dubs it, dupes for popular products.
Two beauty and fashion content creators share their dupe finds with us, so you don’t have to break the bank.
Muskan Chanchlani
“The Estée Lauder Double Wear Foundation has been a difficult one to crack. It’s high coverage but somehow looks very skin-like. I haven’t been able to find a dupe that’s even close to its quality and wear,” says Chanchlani. The most iconic mascara dupe she believes is the L’Oréal Lash Paradise mascara for the Too Faced Better than Sex mascara.
Here are the dupes she swears by
Lipsticks
Mac Velvet Teddy (a popular nude shade that works great for Indian skin tones): Maybelline lip crayon in 15
Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk: Maybelline More Buff
Mac Ruby Woo: Swiss Beauty blood red lipstick
Highlighters
Champagne Pop by Becca: Kay Beauty Champagne Fizz
Becca liquid highlighter: Swiss Beauty liquid highlighter
Rare Beauty liquid highlighter: Kay Beauty liquid highlighters are similar and give a nice finish
Blush
Nars Orgasm and Dolce Vita: O.two.O blushes have similar shades and the exact same finish for 1/5th the price
Rare Beauty liquid blush: Makeup Revolution liquid blushes
Nars Peachy Keen blush: Wet n Wild pearlescent pink
Eyeshadow
Pat McGrath Mothership palette: Morphe Jaclyn Hill Ring the Alarm palette
Kompal Matta Kapoor
“It’s been difficult to find a dupe for Nars lipstick in the shade Cruella. For skincare, e.l.f Holy Hydration! Face Cream is an affordable dupe for Keys Soulcare Skin Transformation Cream. A dupe for Pixi Glow Tonic is the Ordinary Glycolic Toning Solution, and for the cult Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair is Missha Time Revolution Night Repair,” says Kapoor.
Here are her favourite makeup dupes and alternatives
Blushes
Nars Orgasm: Milani Baked Blush- Dolce Pink
Benefit Cosmetics Galifornia Blush: Too Faced Papa don’t Peach
Anastasia Beverly Hills Blush Trio: Max Factor Creme Puff Blush
Chanel Baume Essential Multi Use Glow Stick: Charlotte Tilbury Beauty Light Wand
Smashbox X Becca Shimmering Skin Protector: Jouer Cosmetics Powder Highlighter in Citrine
Benefit Cosmetics Watt’s Up: Thrive Cosmetics Triple Threat Color Stick
Lipsticks
Nars Dolce Vita: Milani Naturally Chic
Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk: Belora Paris Deepest HD Matte in Pillow Talk
Tom Ford Lip Color in Bruised Plum: Bobbi Brown Rich Berry
Eyeshadow palettes
Pat McGrath Mothership Palette1: Smashbox double exposure
Pat McGrath Labs Mothership II Eyeshadow Palette: Makeup Revolution Pro Colour Focus Palette
Purple Nudes Too Faced Chocolate Bar palette: Milani Nude Palette
Base
Dior Skin Forever Foundation: NARS Natural Radiant Longwear
Bobbi Brown Skin Full Cover Concealer: Skinfood Salmon Dark Circle Concealer Cream
