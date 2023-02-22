Make-up dupes that are as good as luxury Two fashion and beauty influencers share affordable alternatives to popular luxe make-up products /fashion/beauty/makeup-dupes-that-are-as-good-as-luxury-111676832255891.html 111676832255891 story

One’s bank balance and the country’s import duties often play spoilsport when it comes to buying luxe makeup and skincare.

Small wonder then social media is filled with influencers and makeup artists working hard to find alternatives, or as the Internet dubs it, dupes for popular products.

Two beauty and fashion content creators share their dupe finds with us, so you don’t have to break the bank.

Muskan Chanchlani

“The Estée Lauder Double Wear Foundation has been a difficult one to crack. It’s high coverage but somehow looks very skin-like. I haven’t been able to find a dupe that’s even close to its quality and wear,” says Chanchlani. The most iconic mascara dupe she believes is the L’Oréal Lash Paradise mascara for the Too Faced Better than Sex mascara.

Here are the dupes she swears by

Lipsticks

Mac Velvet Teddy (a popular nude shade that works great for Indian skin tones): Maybelline lip crayon in 15

Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk: Maybelline More Buff

Mac Ruby Woo: Swiss Beauty blood red lipstick

Highlighters

Champagne Pop by Becca: Kay Beauty Champagne Fizz

Becca liquid highlighter: Swiss Beauty liquid highlighter

Rare Beauty liquid highlighter: Kay Beauty liquid highlighters are similar and give a nice finish

Blush

Nars Orgasm and Dolce Vita: O.two.O blushes have similar shades and the exact same finish for 1/5th the price

Rare Beauty liquid blush: Makeup Revolution liquid blushes

Nars Peachy Keen blush: Wet n Wild pearlescent pink

Eyeshadow

Pat McGrath Mothership palette: Morphe Jaclyn Hill Ring the Alarm palette

Kompal Matta Kapoor

“It’s been difficult to find a dupe for Nars lipstick in the shade Cruella. For skincare, e.l.f Holy Hydration! Face Cream is an affordable dupe for Keys Soulcare Skin Transformation Cream. A dupe for Pixi Glow Tonic is the Ordinary Glycolic Toning Solution, and for the cult Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair is Missha Time Revolution Night Repair,” says Kapoor.

Here are her favourite makeup dupes and alternatives

Blushes

Nars Orgasm: Milani Baked Blush- Dolce Pink

Benefit Cosmetics Galifornia Blush: Too Faced Papa don’t Peach

Anastasia Beverly Hills Blush Trio: Max Factor Creme Puff Blush

Chanel Baume Essential Multi Use Glow Stick: Charlotte Tilbury Beauty Light Wand

Smashbox X Becca Shimmering Skin Protector: Jouer Cosmetics Powder Highlighter in Citrine

Benefit Cosmetics Watt’s Up: Thrive Cosmetics Triple Threat Color Stick

Lipsticks

Nars Dolce Vita: Milani Naturally Chic

Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk: Belora Paris Deepest HD Matte in Pillow Talk

Tom Ford Lip Color in Bruised Plum: Bobbi Brown Rich Berry

Eyeshadow palettes

Pat McGrath Mothership Palette1: Smashbox double exposure

Pat McGrath Labs Mothership II Eyeshadow Palette: Makeup Revolution Pro Colour Focus Palette

Purple Nudes Too Faced Chocolate Bar palette: Milani Nude Palette

Base

Dior Skin Forever Foundation: NARS Natural Radiant Longwear

Bobbi Brown Skin Full Cover Concealer: Skinfood Salmon Dark Circle Concealer Cream

