Home > Fashion> Beauty > Less is more when it comes to make up: Suhana Khan

Less is more when it comes to make up: Suhana Khan

In an interview, the actor talks about her beauty routine and debut film, 'The Archies'

Actor Suhana Khan at the premiere of Netflix's film 'The Archies', in Mumbai, on 5 December
Actor Suhana Khan at the premiere of Netflix's film 'The Archies', in Mumbai, on 5 December (PTI)
By Dhara Vora Sabhnani
LAST PUBLISHED 17.12.2023  |  11:00 AM IST

Zoya Akhtar-directed The Archies movie takes the viewer on a ride across a fictional town in 1960s India. It is a period film, where costumes and make-up play a strong role in giving it the vintage touch. 

Lounge spoke with actor Suhana Khan, who plays the role of Veronica in the film. In the interview, Khan, who is the face of Maybelline New York (which partnered with the film for a make-up collection) shares the experience of working on her first film, her beauty routine and more. Edited excerpts: 

The film is set in the 1960s. Do you have any favourite fashion and beauty looks from the era?

I love the sleek hairstyles and iconic winged eyeliner (of 1960s). The fashion was all about dresses and vibrant patterns.  

Your AM and PM routine?

AM routine: On days off, I sleep in, wake up, make myself a coffee and spend time with family.

PM routine: I usually workout in the evenings, then I like to unwind, light some candles, get into bed, read a book or watch some TV.

I like to take long showers and steam, maybe even a face mask. I enjoy doing little things that make me feel relaxed.

What is your go-to makeup look?

I always believe that less is more when it comes to make up. My go-to look is just the Maybelline mascara, blush and matte lipstick.

What's next for you?

Right now, I am just living in the moment and taking each day as it comes.

Your favourite memory of shooting the movie?

I don't think I can narrow it down to just one, but I really enjoyed travelling to new places with everyone. It was like one big school trip.

