Home > Fashion> Beauty > 4 luxury perfumes for winter

4 luxury perfumes for winter

From deep woody aromas to comforting spicy notes, a list of some fragrances that define this time of year

While you can always shop from luxury houses like Louis Vuitton and Chanel, do try some traditional attars, which are high on natural ingredients, as well for that long lasting smell
By Team Lounge
LAST PUBLISHED 28.11.2023  |  11:14 AM IST
Cedar Davana by LilaNur Parfums brings together the davana's balsamic fruitiness and the elemental warmth of cedar, making a scent perfect for the cold season. Available on www.lilanur.com; $285 (about 100ml)
Chopard's Black Incense Malaki is a tribute to the regal tradition of Frankincense. The aroma is woody and sweet, with oud and warm leather undertones, Available online; <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>11,500 (80ml)
Replica By the Fireplace by Maison Margiela is another warm, woody and sweet scent that blends together ingredients like chestnut accord, red berries, clove oil and cashmeran. Available online; ‎$160 (100ml)
Replica By the Fireplace by Maison Margiela is another warm, woody and sweet scent that blends together ingredients like chestnut accord, red berries, clove oil and cashmeran. Available online; ‎$160 (100ml)
Tom Ford Café Rose Eau De Parfum is for those who love floral aromas with a twist. This perfume blends the fragrance of a rose with dark coffee. Available online; <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7,000 (30ml)
