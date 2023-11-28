4 luxury perfumes for winter

Cedar Davana by LilaNur Parfums brings together the davana's balsamic fruitiness and the elemental warmth of cedar, making a scent perfect for the cold season. Available on www.lilanur.com; $285 (about 100ml)
Chopard's Black Incense Malaki is a tribute to the regal tradition of Frankincense. The aroma is woody and sweet, with oud and warm leather undertones, Available online; ₹11,500 (80ml)
Replica By the Fireplace by Maison Margiela is another warm, woody and sweet scent that blends together ingredients like chestnut accord, red berries, clove oil and cashmeran. Available online; $160 (100ml)
Tom Ford Café Rose Eau De Parfum is for those who love floral aromas with a twist. This perfume blends the fragrance of a rose with dark coffee. Available online; ₹7,000 (30ml)