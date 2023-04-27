Lounge recommends: Face oils for the extra dry skin Facial oils are becoming a must-have in the skincare regime. A guide to help you pick a good one /fashion/beauty/lounge-recommends-face-oils-for-the-extra-dry-skin-111682600061443.html 111682600061443 story

Clean facial oils made from flowers, leaves, roots and seeds have many uses and that’s what makes them popular, say experts

Using a face oil can be messy but it is one of the best ways to take care of dry skin. It helps support a healthy skin barrier, keep the skin nourished and produces a long-lasting radiant complexion.

Clean oil formulations and oils created in the lab are being promoted as benefiting all types of skin, even the oily one. It’s important, though, to choose a formulation after consulting a dermatologist, for some oils can be comedogenic and may aggravate skin conditions.

Clean facial oils made from flowers, leaves, roots and seeds have many uses and that’s what makes them popular, Bengaluru-based cosmetic dermatologist Chytra V. Anand, founder of Kosmoderma Clinics and SkinQ, told Lounge earlier this month. Remember, though, that essential oils are potent, best mixed with carrier oils to avoid allergic reactions. This is also one of the reasons that has led to the popularity of lab-formulated clean skincare oils that are easier to adapt to, explains Dr Anand.

Here are four face oils that work well for dry skin. Do remember to consult a dermatologist before trying them.

Kumkumadi Miraculous Ayurvedic Night Serum

Kama Ayurveda Kumkumadi

This Ayurvedic night serum by Kama Ayurveda helps in achieving glowing complexion and even skin tone. Extracts of saffron, vetiver and sandalwood help give a cooling and cleansing effect. ₹3,495 (12ml).

Soul Tree Hemp Ayurvedic Treatment Facial Oil

SoulTree Hemp Ayurvedic Treatment Facial Oil

This facial oil, which comes with hemp seed oil, is easy to absorb, helps reduce dullness and improves uneven texture. ₹2,825 (30ml).

Amala Earth Face Oil

Amala Earth Face Oil

This extra light face oil comes with wild rosehip extract and protects against from sun damage. It also helps lighten scars. ₹5,300, 30ml.