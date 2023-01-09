advertisement

Home > Fashion> Beauty > Lounge recommends: 4 hydrating winter moisturisers

Lounge recommends: 4 hydrating winter moisturisers

The cool air, pollution and warmth from the heater can severely hydrate the skin. Here are some products to keep your skin healthy and glowing

By Team Lounge
LAST PUBLISHED 09.01.2023  |  02:37 PM IST

Moisturiser is what makes or breaks a skincare routine, irrespective of the season. In the cold and dry months of the year, however, it takes on a more important role, especially if you live in cities with high pollution levels. 

Even people with dry skin need to invest in a good moisturiser during the winter season, to keep their skin soft and healthy for a long period of time. 

Here's a list of moisturisers that help keep the skin hydrated without making it oily. Of course, do consult your skin expert before trying any one of them.

Also read: 9 natural body butters to try this winter 

Soul Tree's organic day cream is extremely light and keeps the skin soft throughout the day. ( 2,895, 50g)
Kama Ayurveda's Eladi cream is meant for intense moisturisation. ( 1895, 50g)
Skincare brand d’you's In My Defence is a barrier-building ceramide moisturiser. ( 3,500, 50ml)
If you have super-dry skin, then belif's Moisturising Bomb is a must-have. ( 3,150, 50ml)

Also read: The trick to get healthy hair, according to Mira Rajput Kapoor

