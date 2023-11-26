advertisement

Home > Fashion> Beauty > 5 lip gloss perfect for winter make up

5 lip gloss perfect for winter make up

Here's a list of some tried and tested super-hydrating lip products that help create a perfect pout

Lips are extra sensitive, so they require TLC, especially during cold season
Lips are extra sensitive, so they require TLC, especially during cold season (Unsplash)
By Team Lounge
LAST PUBLISHED 26.11.2023  |  11:22 AM IST
Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Tinted Lip Oil (Honesty) is jelly-like that transforms into a lightweight oil, offering a glossy finish all day. Available in stores and online; 2,400
Shiseido Lacquer Ink Lip Shine (311 Vinyl Nude) offers a colour that elevates any outfit you wear. Available in stores and online; 2,200
Bobbi Brown Crushed Oil-Infused Gloss (In The Buff) is non sticky and glides on effortlessly, offering high shine. It's a good option for evening wear. Available in stores and online; 2450
Anastasia Beverly Hills Lip Gloss (Peachy) offers a mirror like gloss finish that will work AM-PM. Available in stores and online; 2,300

