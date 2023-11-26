5 lip gloss perfect for winter make up
Here's a list of some tried and tested super-hydrating lip products that help create a perfect pout
Lips are extra sensitive, so they require TLC, especially during cold season
Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Tinted Lip Oil (Honesty) is jelly-like that transforms into a lightweight oil, offering a glossy finish all day. Available in stores and online; ₹2,400
Shiseido Lacquer Ink Lip Shine (311 Vinyl Nude) offers a colour that elevates any outfit you wear. Available in stores and online; ₹2,200
Bobbi Brown Crushed Oil-Infused Gloss (In The Buff) is non sticky and glides on effortlessly, offering high shine. It's a good option for evening wear. Available in stores and online; ₹2450
Anastasia Beverly Hills Lip Gloss (Peachy) offers a mirror like gloss finish that will work AM-PM. Available in stores and online; ₹2,300