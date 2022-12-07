Let’s get ready for the last party of the year Experts share tips on how to rock the hit make-up looks of 2022 that will continue to make a splash next year /fashion/beauty/lets-get-ready-for-the-last-party-of-the-year-111670148145543.html 111670148145543 story

The year 2022 has been about a lot of colourful eye looks, dewy skin and a time capsule back to the 1990s and Y2K. And going forward, make-up will continue to be more about a lot of colours, skincare and glowing, healthy skin, as reflected in spring-summer 2023 shows across the world.

As you gear up for Christmas and New Year get-togethers, we have put together a make-up and hairstyle guide of sorts—inspired by trends of 2022 that will remain strong in 2023 as well—to help you arrive in style at any party.

Also read: Why that kiss-proof lipstick is bad for you

For the half-up, half-down hairdo

In the past few months, we have seen many versions of the half-up, half-down hairdo. Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney has worn its elegant sleek version accessorised with a big bow, while singer Dua Lipa and model Gigi Hadid have often opted for the bouncy pony avatar. Hadid’s sister Bella was recently seen looking glam in a Barbie-inspired upturned pony do.

“This look is inspired by the 1960s big hair trend,” says make-up artist Taskeen Chunawala. The upturned, high pony version, meanwhile, is a reminder of the 1990s Barbiecore looks. “Nineties trends are coming back in a contemporary way across fashion and beauty. From hairstyles to slinky and bodycon dresses in playful hues,” adds fashion stylist Ojas Kolvankar.

For the half-up, half-down do, you will need a tail comb, hair elastic and some bobby pins. “You can optionally use hair extensions with a clip to add volume,” says Chunawala.

Start by brushing your hair out. Part them with a tail comb from the top of your ear all the way to the back of your crown on both sides. Smoothen out your hair in the front using hairspray and secure it in a high ponytail with an elastic. “Take the hair right after the elastic from the ponytail and pin it above the ponytail using it as a base for a bouffant. Curl all of your hair including the ponytail and the hair in the back, using a thick hair tong and brush it out. Finish using shine spray,” she explains.

For the lit-from-within look

Natural-looking breathable skin has been the biggest make-up trend since 2020, and continues to get stronger. “You can elevate the dewy look by pairing it with soft floral printed ensembles. If you are looking for inspiration turn to Dries Van Noten’s Spring/Summer 2023 catwalks to witness this effortless pairing,” says Kolvankar.

When it comes to achieving the lit-from-within look, the key is skincare and prep, says Chunawala. “Start by using a mild exfoliator to get rid of dead skin. Exfoliation only twice a week is advisable. Follow up with a toner to calm your skin, followed by a serum, you can opt for a vitamin C enriched serum that helps with dark spots and uneven tone,” says Chunawala.

The next step is to use an eye cream, which should always be applied using the ring finger for the least amount of pressure on your delicate under-eye area. Follow this by massaging in an upward motion with a moisturiser to bring blood flow to your cheeks to give them that naturally flushed effect.

Once ready with the prep, Chunawala lists the steps to get this minimal makeup look right.

> Use a cream highlighter or illuminator on the high points of your face, i.e., the cheekbones, bridge of the nose, chin, cupid’s bow, and area above the arch of your eyebrows. A preferred method is to apply this with your fingers by lightly tapping it in to really blend the product.

> For the base, opt for a water-based foundation or a tinted moisturiser that’s light and doesn’t cake up on your face or settle into any fine lines. Go over your under-eye area only in the inner corner and outer corner of your eyes with a concealer and gently dab the product until it looks even. Spot-correct any area that requires more coverage.

> You can contour with a cream contour stick and opt for a cream blush. Optionally, you can contour your cheekbones with just your cream blush starting from the apples of your cheek to the temples. You can use an illuminator sparingly on the high points of your face again. Set this look with just a light dust of powder in your under-eye area and your T zone.

For the colourful eye look

From the Halpern show earlier this year (Courtesy Halpern/Instagram)

For a neon or colourful eye look, the entire focus of your make-up will be the eyeshadow, says Chunawala. “Start by picking out a colour that best compliments your skin tone. If you are warm undertoned, you can opt for yellow, green, warm tones of pink, gold, red or coral. If your undertones are cool, opt for shades of blue, lavender, purple or pale pink. Do a swatch test on your eyes and check if the colour doesn’t wash you out,” says the expert.

She suggests a fun eye look inspired from the label Halpern’s presentation:

— Start with a clean eye, using a small amount of concealer or eye primer as base.

— Use your colour paint pot or liquid lipstick and trace the shape of your eye, keeping the crease as a guide. Pull out a wing keeping your lower lash line as a guide.

— Once you have your desired shape outlined, fill it in. Finish the eye look with loads of mascara.

— Use a hint of blush to accentuate your cheekbones and complimentary lip colour or gloss.

Also read: I tried Deepika Padukone’s self-care products for a week