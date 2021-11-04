Last-minute Diwali skincare gift ideas

Come Diwali, we all have a sweet spot for sweets when it comes to gifting. But Diwali also heralds winters and gifting skincare could be a great way to wrap some TLC for the ones you love.

advertisement

advertisement

Here are our favourite tried-and-tested luxurious winter skincare essentials that will help you get the festive glow, minus the filters.

Also read | Diwali gifting guide: Less is more when it comes to skincare and makeup

Kumkumadi range by Kama Ayurveda

Kashmiri saffron and sandalwood are just two of the many luxurious ingredients used to make the Kumkumadi Miraculous Beauty Fluid Ayurvedic Night Serum. Regular users swear by the skin nourishing and illuminating properties of this product designed as per Ayurvedic texts. The brand has introduced two new products in this range – Kumkumadi Brightening Bi-Phase Essence and Kumkumadi Clarifying & Brightening Cleansing Oil, which you can gift together as a set too.

advertisement

advertisement

Belif travel kit

If you are wondering what to gift a skincare enthusiast who probably knows their AHAs and BHAs, it would be safe to gift a trusted K-beauty favourite. What makes it a sweeter deal is their limited edition curated kit won’t burn a hole in the pocket, and might even tempt you to buy one for yourself. The kit includes Belif’s Creamy Cleansing Foam Moist (30ml), Bergamot Herbal Extract Toner (20ml), Numero 10 Essence (10ml), The True Cream Aqua Bomb (10ml) and First Aid (an overnight skin regeneration mask, 50ml). So if your friend has a winter vacay planned, we guarantee this kit’s flying with them.

advertisement

advertisement

Forest Essentials Essentials for Him

For men who love great design and are conscious of clean skincare, this box will fit perfectly into a wardrobe dominated by blues and blacks. This includes a gentle foaming face wash, an aftershave, a shaving cream and a shaving brush. Made with orange peel, neem, sandalwood and hydrating aloe vera and coconut water, this range will not strip the skin of essential moisture which shaving creams can often do.

The Skin Pantry Body Butters and Clean Greens Superfoods Mask

Spinach, spirulina and wheatgrass are the things you would probably stay away from during the season of mithais, and the sugar overload will sadly show on your face. So why not pick a mask enriched with chlorophyll, iron, calcium and vitamins from leafy greens? The Skin Pantry’s Clean Greens Superfoods Mask has all these, plus French Green Clay that will deep cleanse the skin. We also love their delicious body butters with a soufflé consistency that are perfect for winters.

advertisement

advertisement

Uma Pure Rest Wellness Oil

A chance to have a good sleep every night is the best gift you could give someone in these stressful times. This oil, which just needs to be massaged between your toes, the soles of your feet or your pulse points will give you a nourishing (and organic) aromatic experience to lull you to sleep.

Also read | Can beauty lie in powder cleansers?