Are liquid lipsticks the best bet for winter season?

From deep reds, light nudes to bright oranges, the winter season allows you to go all out when it comes to lipstick shades. Especially if you are wearing them with garments in shades of brown, black, grey, often the go-to shades during the cold season.

If you are looking to refresh your beauty wardrobe for the present season, we reviewed three newly launched liquid lipsticks, in different budgets and finishes, to help you make an informed decision.

For that boujee line-free appearance

The latest product from the celebrity makeup artist and entrepreneur Charlotte Tilbury is Airbrush Flawless Lip Blur ( ₹3,350, 6.8 ml, available on Nykaa). This liquid lipstick is enriched with hyaluronic acid and is designed to not dry.

We tried the shades Ruby Red and Pillow Talk Medium Blur, which leave a gentle tint as they wear off. It delivers well on its line-free promise; the formula is powdery and blurs out all lines, to give a plush plump. Not many formulae manage this without the use of a lip balm.

It’s available in eight shades, and the shades we try deliver great pigment in one swipe. The diamond-shaped applicator makes application easier for the non-drying formula that budges. The velvety texture fades out through the day but leaves the lips soft.

The wedding banquet-proof colour

Greasy puris, sticky jalebis and creamy curries—the Indian banquet is not a friend of lipsticks.

If you hate reapplication, Nykaa’s new Ultimate Mithai Proof All Day Matte Liquid Lipsticks should be in your kitty. They come in four “festive” shades (with fun names like Pataka and Barfi) and are priced at ₹425 (2.1 ml). We always use a lip balm before or after applying matte liquid lipsticks for fewer lines, and these shades give a soft matte finish which isn’t too drying. They don’t budge at all and the shades are very flattering for a day as well as an evening out.

India debut

Kylie Jenner’s lip kits have finally launched in India, at the city airport's Mumbai Duty Free. We tested the popular shade 808 from the matte range, priced at ₹2,550, which also includes a lip pencil as part of the kit.

Kylie Cosmetics’ matte kits are known to be a bit drying, so we used them with a lip balm. It gives great coverage, and the pencil and the colour dry quickly, so blur out the lines before they set. The pencil colour is perfect to add just a little shadow to the lips to make them look plump. The lipstick lasts long with no smudging.

Dhara Vora Sabhnani is a Mumbai-based journalist.

