Using make-up can be an act of self-love, says Karan Johar In an interview with 'Lounge', the film director-producer talks about launching his make-up line with MyGlamm collection, his skincare routine and more /fashion/beauty/karan-johar-beauty-skincare-make-up-cosmetics-pout-111701968700483.html 111701968700483 story

Director-producer Karan Johar has launched his first make-up line, in collaboration with direct-to-consumer brand MyGlamm.

Called Pout, the line includes a range of plumping lipsticks (each costs ₹799). In a quick interview with Lounge, Johar talks about the collection, his skincare routine and more. Edited excerpts:

What motivated you to start the brand?

It happened organically, like a pout has come organically to me (laughs), so has the brand.

In a market filled with celeb brands, how do you plan to make Pout stand out?

That's why this is not really named after me. The branding says Pout by Karan Johar but that's written below it. I am not the brand, I need Pout to connect and not my name.

Karan Johar has launched Pout in collaboration with MyGlamm

Your AM-PM routine?

I wake up, wash my face and brush my teeth. Before I shower, I check if my kids are awake or waking up and I hang out with them. My shower is a very long process as I am sitting and thinking inside half of the time. After that, I use a moisturiser and if my eyes are looking baggy I use some concealer and I am ready for the day. I also have my necessary vitamins in the morning.

I avoid having any form of caffeine before I sleep. But sometimes I feel the need to have green tea, which I have before I sleep.

Your must-have make-up product?

We invariably end up sleeping so little so I use concealer under my eyes and it helps. The second is not a beauty thing, it is a brush. I feel my hair is always a mess and it has a life of its own. So I always have a brush.

How involved are you in the beauty looks of your film characters?

I leave it to the masters. I have worked with Manish Malhotra and Mickey Contractor for almost 25 years and I leave it to their expertise. But I have an aesthetic understanding of my own, so I do help and contribute. But the final word is theirs. Ranveer Singh in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is closer to what things I would want to wear, at least my alter ego would want to.

Which male actor in the industry has the best make-up game?

The ones who don't look ‘made up’. I think Sidharth Malhotra looks naturally gorgeous, even if he puts on make-up it doesn't look like anything, looks like his natural skin. I think he does very little make-up anyway.

Myth about men and make-up you would like to break?

Men shouldn't think that make up is just a woman's or a girl's domain. Men can also use make-up to enhance the face. If you need concealer, use it. If you need to add definition and cuts to your face, do it. Earn your chops to be able to do your make-up and walk the talk; it is not something to be afraid or ashamed of. Using make-up can be an act of self-love.

Dhara Vora Sabhnani is a Mumbai-based writer.