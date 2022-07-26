Is the skin toner in your bag a big beauty scam?

Skin toners have always enjoyed constant attention. They have been part of our beauty routine even before the Koreans convinced us to shift from basic face cream application to a multi-step skincare drill. Sold as miracle pore shrinkers and a must after cleansing and before moisturising, the harmless looking toner was probably the early beginnings of a “routine”, before serums, essences and face oils entered our lives.

Skin experts, however, believe that you can do without them.

“Toners are simply an extra step to serve a function that is impossible, close pores. Pores cannot be closed; they can simply be reduced in size over a long time and that needs treatments and maintenance as well. They also do not prepare your skin for any serum. Cleansing does that, toners don’t. Cleansing removes any dirt or residue from the skin so that serums can penetrate easier,” says Kiran Sethi, skin and wellness expert, at Isya Aesthetics clinic.

People often also like to use toners before applying makeup, as it temporarily reduces the visibility of pores. Skin experts say that it might feel good, as it gives the same effect as when you apply ice, but the effects aren’t permanent. It’s better that you moisturize and prime your face well for the make-up to sit better rather than depend on toners, they say. Most primers use silicones to create an even layer on the skin to improve make-up deposition, and toners just give a temporary effect. Dr Sethi says that you can use mists (you will still need a primer) instead for a dewy make-up look. Mists that are made with the right ingredients, for reducing oil secretion, for improving hydration and for cooling off the skin in hot weather conditions, she suggests.

“While cleansing the pores toners give that tingling effect, as they often contain drying alcohol-based ingredients that instantly help tighten the pore, but that's all very temporary. Toners add very little benefit, one or two per cent to what you're doing overall. Personally, I don't like applying 20 things on my face and I don't think anybody has the time for it either. What's not necessary can be skipped,” says Rashmi Shetty, dermatologist, founder and creator of Sol Skin Corp.

Dr Shetty adds that “some toners also have active ingredients (such as glycolic acid) that are designed to replace a serum or add to a serum if you have a very oily skin and don't want to layer your skin too much. However, these toners don’t do much. There are serums and creams that help much more.”

