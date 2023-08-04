Indians are embracing simpler, less hectic hair routines, says Florian Hurel As the India pro ambassador for US professional haircare brand Redken, the celebrity hair and makeup artist talks about the changing haircare industry and trends /fashion/beauty/indians-hair-routines-haircare-florian-hurel-redken-111691144967687.html 111691144967687 story

There's a significant surge in people wanting to colour their hair, and it's not just limited to base shades but also extends to high-fashion shades, says Florian Hurel (Courtesy Redken)

Gone are the days when you would ask your US-return cousin to get the best of beauty and makeup for you. International brands are now taking notice of India’s colossal skin and haircare industry, thanks to a strong Internet community and are making a beeline for India launches. One such brand that receives a lot of love is Redken.

The New York-based professional hair brand is known for its hair colour range and styling products and has appointed celebrity hair and makeup artist Florian Hurel as their India pro ambassador.

Hurel, who works with Indian film stars like Sara Ali Khan, Vaani Kapoor and Tamannaah Bhatia, will also be launching his first salon, Florian Hurel Hair Couture in Mumbai, in association with Redken, as their first flagship store.

In an interview with Lounge, Hurel discusses haircare and trends, and what makes India a great pull for brands. Edited excerpts:

Florian Hurel (Courtesy Florian Hurel)

What makes India an attractive market for global brands like Redken?

Why not? There's a ready audience eager to indulge in top-notch self-care, willing to experiment and make bold statements with their hair.

What styling products really work for different Indian hair types?

Indian hair displays a remarkable range of types and textures, but one common observation for me has been the prevalence of dehydrated hair.

To address this, I strongly suggest incorporating moisturizing finishing products into your haircare routine, such as serums and leave-ins.

What drives the Indian haircare and styling market?

The Indian hair industry has been fascinating and on a constant evolution. People today have extensive exposure to global trends, celebrities, and pop-culture influences. Surprisingly, they are now embracing simpler, less hectic hair routines.

As a result, there is a growing demand for innovative technologies, ingredients, and formats that enhance their haircare experience. Among the youth, self-expression holds great importance, and they seek bolder and more individualistic solutions for their haircare needs.

Is Bollywood still a significant influence when it comes to hair and beauty trends?

1000%. Not just Bollywood but also Hollywood, OTT and other platforms. My clients almost always walk in with a celebrity reference. Celebrities are trendsetters and their hairstyles often become popular among their fans and followers and our clients look up to them for hair inspiration.

What is the right way to choose the right shade and hair colour in a healthy way?

There's a significant surge in people wanting to colour their hair, and it's not just limited to base shades but also extends to high-fashion shades.

I'll focus on two crucial aspects here: the fear of damage and the process of choosing the perfect shade. Regarding concerns about damage, technology has made remarkable advancements. When it comes to selecting the correct shade, you have multiple options. Of course, the expertise of an in-salon hair professional will be available to guide you. Additionally, we now have the advantage of beauty tech. At a Redken Salon, you can virtually try on all their shades using their app before committing to a hair colour, ensuring you make the perfect choice for your desired look.

Current favourite hair trends and cuts?

Bold lines and face-framing hairstyles are extremely popular. Sharp bobs and chic layers are accentuated with hair colours that complement both their face cut and personality. My approach to haircuts doesn't involve following trends. Instead, I focus on creating personalized and unique haircuts for everyone.