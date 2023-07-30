1 in 5 beauty shoppers still thinks Ayurvedic practices are old-fashioned Rising interest in self-care is driving the demand for more natural beauty and personal care products but they continue to suffer from ‘image’ issues /fashion/beauty/indian-beauty-natural-self-care-ayurveda-cosmetics-skin-care-makeup-111690436567977.html 111690436567977 story

Over the past five years (April 2018 to March 2023), India has been a leading force in Ayurvedic beauty and personal care, accounting for half (50%) of global product launches in this categoryAyurveda is experiencing a resurgence in popularity, driven by a growing interest in self-care among consumers. However, Mintel's latest research shows that one in five Indian consumers still perceives Ayurvedic beauty practices as old-fashioned.

Over the past five years (April 2018 to March 2023), India has been a leading force in Ayurvedic beauty and personal care, accounting for half (50%) of global product launches in this category, as reported by the Mintel Global New Products Database. Interestingly, Ayurvedic haircare launches (21%) have shown a greater share compared to facial care (14%).

The increasing emphasis on inner health and overall well-being for enhancing outward appearance is a significant driver behind the Ayurvedic beauty trend. Mintel's research highlights that 36% of Indian consumers strongly believe that Ayurvedic ingredients contribute to their overall well-being. What's more, 30% of consumers prioritize beauty and personal care products containing Ayurvedic ingredients due to their perceived absence of harmful chemicals.

While nearly half (46%) of the consumers who have used Ayurvedic facial care products intend to use them in the future, they cite price as a big barrier. The perception of Ayurvedic products as “old-fashioned” (18%) and the slow pace of visible results (18%) are cited as other barriers.

According to Tanya Rajani, principal beauty and personal care analyst, Mintel Reports India, Ayurveda surged in popularity during the pandemic, as consumers sought health and wellness protection through the ancient system of medicine.

But the research found that consumers' demand for credible evidence when it comes to efficacy of Ayurvedic beauty products is growing. The survey shows that 19% of Ayurvedic facial care users and 16% of all consumers believe that Ayurvedic products should offer proof of effectiveness.

The motivations for using Ayurvedic beauty and personal care products differ between the overall consumer base and female non-users of Ayurvedic makeup: 30% of consumers overall are motivated by avoiding harmful chemicals, while 37% of female non-users are drawn to the multifunctional benefits and medicinal properties of Ayurvedic make up.

