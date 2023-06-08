India will host Miss World 2023 The beauty pageant returns to the country after nearly three decades /fashion/beauty/india-will-host-miss-world-2023-111686225767267.html 111686225767267 story

The present Miss World Karolina Bielawska; (right) and Miss India World 2022 Sini Shetty, at The Oberoi on 8 June in Delhi

India has been chosen as the host country for the 71st Miss World 2023 pageant. The event will take place towards the end of the year, the Miss World Organization has announced.

India had last hosted the international pageant in 1996.

“The 71st Miss World 2023 in India will promote charitable causes through philanthropic activities, inspiring contestants to make a positive impact in their communities and contribute to society,” states the press release.

Miss World Organization chair and CEO Julia Morley, who was present at a press conference in Delhi's Oberoi hotel on 8 June, said the decision to present in India comes at a time when the whole world is recognising the subcontinent as a “fashion powerhouse. India has too much to offer this world. The 71st Miss World 2023 will showcase the achievements of 130 national champions in their one-month journey across ‘Incredible India’.”

Contestants from over 130 countries will gather in India to showcase their talent, participating in a series of competitions, including talent showcases, sports challenges, and charitable initiatives.

The reigning Miss World, Karolina Bielawska of Poland, who was also present at the conference, said she is excited to hand over her crown in this "beautiful country" which stands for the same values as Miss World, states a PTI report.

"India has the greatest hospitality in the entire world. It is my second time here .. and you make me feel like home. You stand for the same values.. diversity, unity... Your core values are family, respect, love, kindness and this is something that we would love to show to the world. There is so much more to see here, and bringing the whole world here for a month and showing everything that India has to offer is the best idea," said the Miss World 2022.

India has won the title six times: Reita Faria (1966), Aishwarya Rai (1994), Diana Hayden (1997), Yukta Mookhey (1999), Priyanka Chopra (2000), and Manushi Chillar (2017).