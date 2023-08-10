Good skincare is about finding the products that work for you, says Kriti Sanon In an interview with ‘Lounge’, the actor talks about launching her beauty brand, Hyphen, expansion plans and her skincare routine /fashion/beauty/hyphen-skincare-beauty-entrepreneur-kriti-sanon-rare-beauty-111691643388287.html 111691643388287 story

Many cult make-up and skincare products today come from celebrity-owned brands. And Indian stars aren’t far behind to get in the beauty business, with actor Kriti Sanon being the latest entrant.

Sanon has collaborated with PEP Technologies (mcCaffeine’s parent company) to launch Hyphen, a coolly packaged, competently priced skincare company. Their focus is on offering clean, naturally derived products that are backed by science. PEP will invest ₹30 crore in Hyphen in the first round.

The initial investment has played a role in keeping the price tag affordable, especially in the clean beauty category. Success hinges on strategic partnerships in addition to quality and sustainable practices, says Vaishali Gupta, co-founder and chief growth officer of Hyphen. And partnering with a name like Sanon, a former model, adds credibility.

“The launch of a celebrity-endorsed skincare brand in India demands meticulous orchestration. It’s about creating an authentic narrative that resonates with customers, backed by a deep understanding of their preferences. In a market saturated with similar product offerings, the key lies in differentiation,” says Gupta. And since the parent company owns other skincare brands, Hyphen gets access to their reach to over 18,000 pin codes.

Sanon serves as the co-founder and chief customer officer at Hyphen and has also been actively involved in the formulation and packaging process.

In an interview with Lounge, the actor shares her skincare journey and what made her join the beauty brigade. Edited excerpts:

What made you to launch a skincare brand?

The decision to launch a skincare brand wasn’t something I had always envisioned. However, my journey took an unexpected turn when I delved into the world of skincare and became deeply passionate about it. It was during this process that I recognized a gap in the market, an unmet need for effective yet reasonably priced skincare solutions. This realization fuelled my determination to fill that void.

This brand represents the culmination of my dedication and the collective efforts of our team to create a skincare solution that resonates with me and countless others seeking authentic and impactful beauty solutions.

What pulls you to a skincare product? What did you want your products to represent?

What excites me and draws me to a skincare product is its potential to bring about meaningful transformation. The prospect of achieving healthier, more radiant skin is undeniably enticing. My personal journey with skincare products and active involvement in the testing and trials of Hyphen’s products led me to understand the value of effective formulations.

This firsthand experience compelled me to bring a similar sense of excitement and transformation to Hyphen’s offerings. In crafting the brand, I sought to incorporate the very elements that I found most compelling in skincare products. It’s about providing products that are not just appealing on the surface but are backed by rigorous research and testing and a personal commitment to excellence.

What are the challenges of launching a skincare label?

Launching a skincare label comes with its fair share of challenges, especially ensuring that our products meet the high standards we set for ourselves. However, having co-founders with nearly a decade of industry experience has been immensely beneficial. Their insights and expertise have played a pivotal role in navigating the complexities of the skincare market. The initial investment gave us a strong foundation to address these challenges effectively.

What was your skin routine during modelling years?

My skincare journey initially revolved primarily around using SPF. Over time, I have realised that a comprehensive routine goes beyond that. It’s about finding the right products that work for your skin type. Today, weekly exfoliation and ensuring a clean face before sleeping, especially after using make-up, has become an integral part of my skincare regimen.

Did your skin rituals and skin change when you entered your 30s?

I believe in the importance of regular exfoliation and using the right ingredients that cater to your skin’s changing needs. As I entered my 30s, I recognised that my skin required more care and attention. Different ages demand different ingredients; incorporating elements like retinol, hyaluronic acid, and antioxidants became crucial to maintaining healthy and youthful skin.

What are the future plans?

We are looking forward to expanding our presence on prominent e-commerce platforms. We also have our sights set on exploring international markets.

Your favourite celeb-owned brands?

I have a deep appreciation for several celebrity-owned brands that stand out for their innovation and commitment to excellence. Among my favourites are Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty, Jessica Alba’s Honest Beauty, and Hailey Bieber’s Rhode. These brands embody the essence of creativity, quality and authenticity, and it’s inspiring to see fellow celebrities making a significant impact in the beauty and skincare industries.

Co-founders Vaishali Gupta and Sanon.