How to get your skin winter ready

Among the key symptoms of winter skin are dryness, dull and uneven skin tone, sun spots, flaking and irritation as well as the flare-up of some chronic conditions.

The skin’s hydration level varies with the change of seasons, and many skin conditions are linked with temperature and humidity.

To keep your skin fresh, healthy and glowing, it is important to follow some essential steps in the skincare regime. Besides strictly following the regime, it is also vital to eat a healthy diet and hydrate as much as possible. Drink ample water throughout the day to get rid of the toxins.

For starter, remember to remove makeup using a good remover.

Swap your summer cleanser to more suitable products for the cooler season. Switch to a more moisturising cleanser: Cleansers rinse off the dirt and dead skin cells from the skin. A moisturising cleanser would leave the skin feeling supple and hydrated.

Once the face is free of makeup, use a cleanser/face wash that suits your skin type. Using a clarifying toner helps maintain the PH balance of the skin. Toners can calm your skin and visibly reduce pores. It locks the natural moisturiser inside the skin, making the skin feel refreshed and hydrated.

Moisturise the skin for a fresh and healthy glow. A hydrating moisturiser makes the skin look youthful. Replace your lotions with creams. The thick texture of the cream will provide more hydration to the skin during the cooler season.

Use a good eye serum/cream around the eyes. This reduces dark circles, puffiness, and fine lines around the eye area.

Skin exfoliation is an important step. It removes the dead skin and deep-cleanses the pores. Exfoliation rejuvenates the skin. Excessive dryness can make the skin flaky, because of which the makeup may look patchy. To get a flawless base, exfoliate your skin once or twice a week.

Introduce serums and facial oils in the skincare regime. Serums are more concentrated and go deep into the skin to treat and cure it. Oils are more hydrating. With a few drops it covers the face with good hydration.

A quick sheet mask is ideal for an instant glowing skin. It is a quick fix to nourish your skin with a good serum enriched with vitamins C, E or hyaluronic acid. Serums with retinol have anti-ageing benefits and are good for mature skin.

Use natural beauty products free from harmful chemicals, parabens and sulphates. Do not skip applying the sunscreen for protection. A broad spectrum SPF protects against both UVB and UVA rays, which are responsible for sunburn, skin ageing and skin cancer. Using a broad spectrum SPF each day will minimise these risks.

A lip care regime is as important as a skin care regime. Exfoliate the lips using a lip scrub. Use a hydrating Lip balm.

Finally, keep the makeup minimal and let the focus be more on skin health.

Pooja Malhotra is a makeup expert at Kiko Milano.