How to create glam looks with Pantone’s 2023 colour

Compared to Very Peri, Pantone’s colour for 2022, the shade of 2023, Viva Magenta, is much easier to work with, especially when it comes to makeup, as it has long been part of our beauty kits.

“Viva Magenta is one of my favourite colours to play with, because it enhances Indian skin tones beautifully," says makeup artist Saba Khan, who works with stars including Masaba Gupta and Rhea Kapoor. "It’s the time of the year to dress up and make a statement and this shade is perfect for the season.”

According to Khan, the Viva Magenta shade is easy to incorporate with the current trend of sticking to a minimal foundation, naturally blushed cheeks and statement brows. “Use this colour as a bold velvet matte lip. Add two coats of mascara to pull the look together, keeping the rest of the makeup minimal yet modern,” suggests Khan for a classic look.

You could also try a monochromatic look and give a soft wash of the colour on the lip and cheeks, and make it a little extra glam by using this colour on the eyes to create a Viva Magenta statement. You could use a blush in this shade for your cheeks and apply it in the creases of your eyes for a single-colour look. “Or you could use this colour in a pencil on the lower lash line and softly smudge and set it with an eye shadow in the same colour. This will enhance the eye colour. Pair it with a matte black winged eyeliner,” says Khan.

Like actor Lucy Boynton, you can make your eyes pop with just a little bit of Viva Magenta (Courtesy @missjobaker/Instagram)

“It’s going to be a lot of fun playing with this shade. It is powerful yet beautiful. The bare-skin freckled look has been a popular makeup style since the pandemic and you can use Viva Magenta to create freckles for 2023 spring,” says Riddhima Sharma, the makeup artist to stars including Rashmika Mandanna.

Keep the skin really clean for this look and add blush in the same shade. Use a liquid eyeliner to draw freckles, Sharma suggests.

“As you draw the freckles, dab them with your finger to blend into the skin softly and look natural. Complete the look with a soft powdered lip. MAC has a lovely powder lipstick in this shade,” says Sharma.

Another look Sharma loves to create is shimmering celestial smoky eyes, and you can create a day look using Viva Magenta.

Use an eyeshadow in this shade in the crease, and smoke it outwards, creating a lift. Make the centre of the eyelid pop with a lighter shade of magenta and dab on some glitter and shine to make it look celestial. Finish with lashes. “You can also create a night look by using Viva Magenta in your crease and using a dark brown eyeshadow to blend and create a warmer smoky eye. Finish the look with a brown or black kohl pencil for that added glam,” says Sharma.

