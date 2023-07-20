A hair serum for every scalp concern From fighting dandruff to helping you deal with breakage, here's a list of serums to give your hair that extra boost /fashion/beauty/hair-serum-scalp-monsoon-hair-care-111689820969651.html 111689820969651 story

The traditional thick oiling isn’t always the solution to every scalp problem, especially if your scalp is congested or prone to flaking or eruptions in this humid weather. (Unsplash)

A healthy scalp and a good diet are key to great hair. But the scalp often gets ignored, while we focus all our energy on the face and hair.

The traditional thick oiling isn’t always the solution to every scalp problem, especially if your scalp is congested or prone to flaking or eruptions in this humid weather. Just like a face serum is formulated to work deeper into your skin to serve its purpose, scalp serums and tonics can also help provide deeper nourishment to your scalp.

Here is a quick list of serums for different hair and scalp concerns. Needless to say, before you use them, do consult a doctor.

L'Occitane En Provence Force & Strength and Volume Scalp Serum

This scalp serum is made with five essential oils, vegetal keratin, and arginine. These ingredients help reduce the fall of fine hair due to breakage and stimulate hair growth.

₹3,100

Deconstruct scalp serums

This brand offers two scalp serums—for anti-dandruff (Piroctone Olamine, salicylic acid and prebiotics) and for exfoliation (salicylic acid, lactic acid and zinc complex).

Starting from ₹599

Nykaa Naturals’ scalp serum range

From amla, curry leaves, apple cider vinegar, and bamboo to fermented rice water, Nykaa has launched a new scalp serum range that includes six serums. These serums target hair fall (also includes anagain, copper peptide complex and multivitamins), dandruff (nano silver, glycolic acid salicylic acid, zinc PCA), hair growth (Procapil, Redensyl, amino acid complex), hydration (ceramide, panthenol, hydrolysed keratin, and collagen and wheat protein), oily scalp (micro protein complex, aquaporins) and detox (prebiotic, PHA and salicylic acid).

₹599 each

Aveda Scalp Solutions Overnight Scalp Renewal Serum

This serum is a blend of Lactobacillus ferment and Ectoin, which help strengthen the scalp’s barrier. It also has hyaluronic acid for hydration and no silicones.

₹4,000

Wella Professionals Calming Serum for scalp

This serum has pro-vitamin B5, NuTree complex (an antioxidant to catch free radical damage) and vegetable glycerin to hydrate and soothe dry or delicate scalps. This is a light serum designed to not weigh the hair down.

₹1,735

The Ordinary scalp serum

This serum contains Natural Moisturizing Factors (NMF) hyaluronic acid and squalane. This helps naturally balance the scalp and hydrate it while improving the scalp barrier.

₹1,300

Mcaffeine Coffee Scalp Tonic

This scalp tonic has coffee to energize your scalp and Redensyl for hair regrowth.

₹599