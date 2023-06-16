Is there a simple formula for hydrated skin? Maybe Besides eating well and drinking enough water, you need to be mindful of the quality of creams and moisturisers /fashion/beauty/formula-for-hydrated-skin-summer-skincare-111686835107212.html 111686835107212 story

Opt for lightweight, gel-based moisturisers that can get absorbed easily into the skin without leaving any sticky residue. (Pexels)

As the heat continues to torture us, it can be quite challenging to keep the skin glowing. If you’re not careful, dehydration can lead to dry and itchy skin, sensitivity and sunburns.

To avoid this and ensure your skin is healthy, here are some tips. Do consult your skin doctor before trying any new product.

The power of hyaluronic acid

A hero ingredient, hyaluronic acid is known for its remarkable humectant properties. By trapping water molecules beneath your skin's surface, it helps maintain hydration levels, keeping the skin supple and nourished throughout the day.

Make room for lightweight moisturisers

When it comes to summer skincare, choosing the right moisturiser is essential. As the temperature and humidity levels increase, heavy and greasy creams can feel suffocating on the skin. Opt for lightweight, gel-based moisturisers that can get absorbed easily into the skin without leaving any sticky residue.

Don't forget sunscreen

Irrespective of sun exposure or the weather, make it a habit to apply and reapply sunscreen all throughout the day. Try to reapply it a minimum of three times daily, to protect your skin. Choose a moisturising sunscreen with SPF50 that’s lightweight; it helps make your skin look fresh and non-greasy.

Use products infused with niacinamide, salicylic acid and vitamin C

Discover the world of skincare products that go beyond basic moisturisation. Try to include products with powerful ingredients such as niacinamide, vitamin C serum, and salicylic acid in your skincare regimen. Each ingredient has its own unique properties and benefits, addressing specific skin concerns while enhancing hydration and leaving your skin feeling vibrant and moisturised. Before trying any of these products, do consult with your skin doctor.

Niacinamide, also known as vitamin B3, is a versatile ingredient that helps improve the skin's moisture barrier, reduces water loss and enhances hydration levels. Vitamin C serum is a popular choice in skincare for its antioxidant properties and ability to brighten the complexion. Salicylic acid is a beta-hydroxy acid that is particularly beneficial for those with acne-prone or congested skin. It exfoliates the skin, unclogs pores, and helps to reduce redness and inflammation associated with acne.

Keep an eye out for natural products

While selecting skincare products, keep an eye out for kakadu plum extract. This extract is derived from a native Australian fruit known for its high concentration of Vitamin C. Kakadu plum extract is a powerful antioxidant that helps keep the skin hydrated and feel rejuvenated.

Hydrate with aloe vera gel

An anti-inflammatory ingredient, aloe vera gel provides relief to sun-exposed and irritated skin. Its cooling properties make it an excellent choice for post-sun exposure care. Aloe gels help to replenish moisture, soothe inflammation, and promote healing.

Keeping these tips in mind, ensure that you follow good hygiene practices and don’t overuse products on your skin. Carry a facial mist while you’re travelling for instant hydration and refreshment during these long summer days.

You can also treat your skin with professional skincare treatments such as HydraFacial, Qswitch, and Detan facials to boost hydration levels and improve your overall skin health. Always remember to practise mindful skincare practices, ask your skin doctor for guidance and keep yourself hydrated.

The author is senior consultant at Kaya Lucknow.