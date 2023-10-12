What the recent fashion weeks tell us about beauty trends A round-up of some of the best beauty looks from fashion weeks in Paris, Milan and London /fashion/beauty/fashion-week-runway-show-beauty-trends-skincare-makeup-111696858301817.html 111696858301817 story

We might be prepping our winter wardrobe, but going by the recent fashion weeks, it seems spring is still on our mind. From sequins to lamé fabrics, rejigged formal tailoring, sheers and light layering, to all kinds of florals, the runway shows at New York, Milan, Paris, London, Copenhagen and the ongoing ones at Delhi, have offered several wearable trends that seem clever and fun. And the beauty looks aren’t far behind.

So, we decided to examine the runway looks a little more closely, and figure out the top beauty trends that are going to become big going forward.

Easy hair

It was a mix of neat slicked back hair and out-of-the-bed-on to-the-runway hair looks this season. Spring calls for being outdoors on the beach or by the pool, so slicked-back wet hair was seen in different forms in several shows. And not just in a surfer chic way, but even with severe middle parts as seen at Alberta Ferretti and Fendi shows. Prada, Moschino and Max Mara decided to go super sleek, with LaQuan Smith having models with glass hair and blunt ends. The clean girl aesthetic was a big trend at Milan and London fashion weeks, so neat and straightforward hairdos such as ponytails, open hair that embraces its natural texture and braids were popular. A few glimpses of the maximal approach for hair were seen at Versace and Vivetta, both chose different bows (which also work for current balletcore and coquette trends).

Berry lips

With hairstyles going easy, and make up natural, you can make a statement with dark, berry lips instead, as seen at Gucci and Max Mara presentations.

Liner game strong

Coloured liners are nowhere going out of style soon, spotted in shows such as Del Core, where they matched the colour of a lower lash winged liner with the accessories for some looks, and at Helmut Lang. Jil Sander’s models had boxy eyeliner in colour and black at Milan Fashion Week. Or create floating lines to create a negative space, as seen at LaQuan Smith and Eckhaus Latta.

All eyes on you

With the make up minimal in almost all shows, design houses either choose to give a strong red or berry lip or play subtly with colours around the eyes. Versace’s beauty inspiration this season was the 1960s with doll-like lashes, colourful blurred eyeshadow winged and colour on the crease of the eyelid. Bluemarine also did glossy lids but in colour to complement their metallic outfits. Prada and Etro, too, followed the glossy lids route. Giorgio Armani’s show saw models with colourful eyeshadow on the lower lash line. Cool-toned shadows in metallics and pearlescent shades were also seen to create a soft halo around the eyes. Anna Sui’s show saw a mix of coral colours blurred on the eyelids.

Dhara Vora Sabhnani is a Mumbai-based writer.