Does an elaborate skincare routine really help?

Skincare is evolving rapidly, and we can definitely expect to see lots of innovation in the months to come. Many major trends have emerged for the new year however, having an effective skincare routine should be more about what works for your skin type and less about what is in trend.

For a healthy skin, you could follow an elaborate skincare routine, besides eating healthy and exercising daily. Here are some of the steps you could follow:

Intense hydration with moisture sandwich

The moisture sandwich technique, which involves product layering to traps hydration into the skin, enhances the overall skincare experience and makes the skin glow naturally without having to use a highlighter. It helps in trapping water and allowing better penetration of skincare products. The technique can holistically transform dry or dehydrated skin.

How to do: Dampen the face with a hydrating mist. It will replenish your skin with antioxidants and calming ingredients, and remove any residues of dirt that could clog the pores. Use products enriched with avocado, niacinamide, AHA, lactic acid and glycolic acid, as they hydrate, soothe, refresh and instantly give skin a healthy glow. Products rich in antioxidants and vitamin C and E, help relieve inflammation and lift away old skin cells.

Apply serum on damp skin and then layer it with an intense moisturizer. The sandwich method allows the water to get trapped for longer, which allows for more hydrated and supple skin. Use serums that combat dryness and dullness, restoring suppleness. Serums that are rich with hydration, improve the skin's barrier and heals redness. Using serums that have Camellia Sinensis leaf extract are highly recommended, as they soothe dry skin and reduce trans-epidermal water loss. Using a moisturizer that has hydrating abilities will leave your skin with a visible glowing and plumper look.

Sculpted look with tone-and-lift facial

Go for treatments that address skin pores, pigmentation and loss in elasticity. The procedure should involve exfoliation to remove the uneven outer layer of the skin, which helps in reducing spots and scars. It also reduces pigmentation, sun damage, visible signs of aging, wrinkles and accelerates skin healing.

The next step should be collagen induction, using the laser beam directed at the skin that destroys the upper layer of skin and heats the underlying skin, stimulating the production of collagen over time, giving better skin tone and texture. Before going for it, you need to take advice from a recognised dermatologist.

The final step should involve 3-D skin matrix stimulation using the highest concentrations of hyaluronic acid, which has a prolonged stimulating activity on the dermal cells. It stimulates the skin cell receptors to counteract skin laxity and improve and restore the firmness of the skin. It not only boosts and hydrates the skin but also remodels aging and sagging tissue.

Facial for your scalp

Poor scalp health can be a big contributor to damaged, thinning hair and inhibit healthy hair growth. Those suffering from scalp flaking, itchiness, dryness or irritation should go for scalp treatments that reinvigorates the scalp and helps remove the impurities, addressing concerns such as damaged, dry or thinning hair, clogged hair follicles and dry scalp.

Perfect your pout

From cool winter temperatures to dehydrating central heating, the lips can become cracked and dry.

To protect your pout, go for a unique and exclusive treatment that are specifically designed to treat the lip area and is both gentle and quick with immediate, noticeable results, ideal for achieving a subtle, more luscious pout.

Rejuvenate your skin around the eyes

To treat the delicate area around your eyes, it's important to tighten, moisturize and hydrate it. The same can be done at home and with the help of treatments which are a good way of maintaining eyelid skin health and gradually reduce puffy eyelids and under-eye dark circles.

Multi-peptide blends help brighten, tone the eye area, along with an eye replenishing serum that contains tea extract and brightens the dark circles naturally with citric acid. The eye serums should have green tea extract, arnica flower extract, citric acid, oat kernel extract and earth mineral peptides to brighten and hydrate the area under your eyes. It leaves them with a fully-refreshed look in less than 10 minutes without any downtime.

One can also achieve a post-facial glow at home with skincare tools:

Gua sha: gives even skin tone and sculpted facial features. It lifts and sculpts your face, drains the lymph node, which reduces puffy eyes and face. By scraping with repeated strokes on the surface of the skin, this tool helps stimulate muscles and increases blood flow.

Face massager: a beauty tool incorporated with four different modes for younger-looking skin, enhancing cell activity.

Vibrating face rollers: designed to give firmer skin, strengthen the facial muscles, boost blood circulation and collagen production. High-frequency vibration per minute quickly promotes blood circulation, activates cell activity, tightens facial muscles and reduces wrinkles. Use it after being kept in the refrigerator to aid in an increase in blood circulation and drainage of lymph nodes. It is also a great anti-ageing tool.

Geetika Mittal Gupta is a cosmetologist, and founder of Isaac Luxe and Dr.G: The Skincare Specialist.

