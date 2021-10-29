Diwali gifting guide: Less is more when it comes to skincare and makeup

Less is in and thank God for that. Gone are the days of pancake foundation, fuchsia eyeshadow and glittery lips. “Glass skin is in,” says Delhi-based Triptii Rastogi, an independent makeup artist, pointing out that a dewy skin with a healthy glow trending right now. Also, soft matted eyes with a good mascara, bold lips, metallic eyes, glitter liners and diffused wing liner. “It is all about making the skin look healthy and enhancing features with statement eyes or bold lips,” she says.

Chennai-based beauty blogger, Bindya Talluri agrees. “Less is more is being used a lot, and that is great,” she says, adding that subtle is in. Also, a renewed focus on ingredients. “Earlier skincare had to have harsh chemicals to make it work,” she says. Today, people are more conscious about what they use, she says, adding that skincare products are gentler with a focus on vegan or plant-based ingredients. Also, beauty treatments that were hitherto done at home or in beauty salons have shifted to dermatology clinics. Additionally, a lot of dermatologists have themselves come up with their own line of beauty and wellness products, she points out. “It gives us, as consumers, more reassurance,” she says.

SkinQ Hydrate Beauty Box Combo

Skin Q, a skincare line founded by dermatologist Dr Chytra Anand, founder of Kosmoderma Clinic offers a DIY Active Facial Kit Beauty Box Combo for dehydrated, ageing skin. Available on Skin Q website and Amazon.

Priced at ₹6230

Sulwhasoo: White Ginseng Radiance Refining Mask

The Korean beauty brand, Sulwhasoo, has just introduced a new ginseng in-shower mask. The product, which contains natural aged white ginseng powder with a 14% moisture content claims to remove dead skin and turn your complexion smooth and silky. Available on Sulwhasoo website, Amazon and

Priced at ₹4950 for 120 ml

Love, Indus Gift Box

NYC-headquartered skincare brand, Love, Indus, now available in India offers a gift box, this festive season, containing two products from its Amrutini Collection, the Amrutini Precious Potion Vital Cream (50 ml) and Amrutini Luminosity Dewdrops (30 ml) as well as 30 gms of Makaibari Silver Tips Imperial Tea. The gift also contains two silver-coated tea light holders.

Priced at ₹30,000

Barbara Strum’s Sun Drops Serum

German aesthetics doctor, Barbara Sturm’s eponymous brand has launched in India and is now found exclusively on Nykaa’s global store. One can shop for glow drops, anti-pollution drops, hyaluronic serum, face cream and balancing toner. Try out the sun drops to protect your skin against sun damage and ageing.

Priced at ₹13930 for 30 ml

Charlotte Tilbury’s Hollywood Flawless Eye Filter - Diva Lights

Charlotte Tilbury’s limited edition eyeshadow palettes offer a range of soft shimmering, metallic and modern matte textures. Available on Nykaa’s global Store.

Priced at ₹4900

Dior Calendar

Dior’s beauty calendar, created in collaboration with London-based artist Alice Shirley, is a spectacular treat. An illustration of Dior’s iconic Paris boutique wrapped in wintery foliage and butterflies. The bonus: 24 tiny miniature products from across the house’s beauty lines, including fragrances, makeup and nourishing formulas.

Priced at £400. Ships to India.

