Skincare brand CeraVe comes to India In an interview, Rami Itani, director of L’Oréal Dermatological Beauty, talks about the changing Indian market, importance of dermatological care and what today's shopper wants /fashion/beauty/cerave-skincare-beauty-trends-111695704179904.html 111695704179904 story

The dermocosmetic market in India is about half a billion dollars; it is growing twice as fast as the beauty market. (Pexels)

French skincare company L'Oréal has announced the launch of its dermatological division in India, starting with the brand CeraVe that offers cleansers, moisturizers and specialized treatments.

The products, starting around ₹300, contain three essential ceramides that restore the skin’s natural barrier and MVE (multivesicular emulsion) technology, which claims to provide long-lasting hydration. They are available at pharmacies across the country and online.

“We believe that everyone deserves access to expert dermatological care and effective skincare solutions; this is particularly relevant to India where the ratio of dermatologists to consumers is one of the lowest in the world (0.7 dermatologists to every 1,000 people),” said Aseem Kaushik, managing director, L’Oréal India, in the press notes.

In an interview with Lounge, Rami Itani, director of L’Oréal Dermatological Beauty, L’Oréal India, talks about the decision to bring CeraVe to India, the changing Indian market, importance of dermatological care and what today's shopper wants. Edited excerpts:

Rami Itani, director of L’Oréal Dermatological Beauty, L’Oréal India

What prompted you to enter India?

We studied the needs of Indian patients and consumers, and learnt that they are increasingly demanding effective skincare products. The dermocosmetic market in India is about half a billion dollars; it is growing twice as fast as the beauty market. A lot of it has to do with covid; people became much more conscious of their health during and after the pandemic. People now realize that in order to get the best skincare advice, they need to go to an expert… and this expert is a dermatologist and/or pharmacist, someone who can give them expert advice… someone who can diagnose properly and tell them what type of product they should use, depending on their skin type.

I think that's why it was a good time for us to enter the market. Because consumers now have the awareness, and they are also ready to spend. Plus, e-commerce has really made the consumer open to more options and, in a way, more comfortable with experimentation.

What's your strategy for India?

There is a lot of misconception around skincare, especially because of social media. Our strategy is to bring the experts closer to the end consumer to make sure that people are using their products correctly and properly. We want them to learn why it's important to use products that are clinically formulated and developed by dermatologists.

The products, starting around ₹ 300, contain three essential ceramides that restore the skin’s natural barrierand MVE (multivesicular emulsion) technology.

There are a lot of skincare brands in the market. What makes you believe people will opt for dermocosmetic products?

There's space for everyone in the market. Having said that, I would like to add that health cannot be a trend because it's essential. People want to invest in dermocosmetic products because it's a matter of improving skin health from within. What we're trying to do is show consumers that our products work because of the ingredients and formulation. The dermocosmetic cosmetic concept actually started in France; it was initiated in the 50s. But now it's a concept that's followed by people across the world because people are more invested in the health of their skin, and not just how it looks from the outside.

What does the beauty consumer really want?

Visible results on their skin. This is why you see the wave of aesthetics booming globally. And this is why people are going to doctors because they want something that works on the inside and reflects on the outside. Essentially, beauty inside out kind.