Beauty brand Nars comes to India

Nars Cosmetics, famous for its lipsticks, has become the latest global makeup brand to enter the Indian market.

Founded by makeup artist and photographer François Nars three decades ago, Nars has entered the country through a partnership with one of the biggest retailers here, Shopper’s Stop. The products, including foundations, concealers, blush, eyeliners, and lipsticks, are available online and at select Shoppers Stop and Sephora stores across India.

“The brand's decision to launch in India is driven by the country’s rising beauty consciousness, including consumers’ increasing investment in beauty, India’s celebration of individuality and the growing demand for premium beauty products that allow for self-expression without boundaries,” states the press release. Over the past few years, India has seen international brands like Huda Beauty, Smashbox and Too Faced, enter the oversaturated beauty market, aiming to meet the demands of the consumer who's become more open to experimenting and spending on quality products.

Barbara Calcagni, president, Nars Cosmetics, Drunk Elephant, and Tory Burch Fragrances, said, in the release: “With a growing demand for premium cosmetics and passionate beauty consumers who are influenced by global beauty trends and self-care, NARS is excited to bring innovative products.”

The brand plans to open its first boutique in India at Select CityWalk, New Delhi, next month. it will feature a three-sided storefront with larger-than-life visuals photographed by François Nars, modern amenities, large format media for stylized images and campaign films and a sleek design conceived by founder and creative director François Nars and Fabien Baron, of New York design firm Baron & Baron, according to the press release.