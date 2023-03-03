Are foundation hybrids worth it? Lounge tests seven new skincare foundations to see how effective they are /fashion/beauty/are-foundation-hybrids-worth-it-111677730067765.html 111677730067765 story

We try seven new skincare foundations to test if they actually reduce our daily makeup time. Most celebrity make-up artists we speak to have one thumb rule: Prep your skin with enough care before applying make-up. Keeping this in mind, many beauty brands are trying to attract consumers with hybrid products, which claim to offer the benefits of skincare and make-up in one bottle or tube—from labels like belif and MyGlamm to Kiro.

I tried some recent launches of foundation hybrids on combination skin. Remember, though: Using hybrid products doesn’t mean you can replace your serum or face cream with, say, a foundation, as they contain silicones, PEGs, sulfates and alcohols. Use tinted sunscreens if you are looking for less coverage and more protection. Choose a product based on your skin type.

Kiro Daily Dewy Serum, ₹950

This foundation is a blend of three serums (HA, vitamin C and niacinamide) and is infused with cherry extract, centella asiatica extract, coconut water extract and willow bark. One swipe of the foundation confirms all their promises. It glides easily on the skin and almost makes the pores and dark spots disappear. I use it with my fingers, sponge and a brush and it gives a nice dewy finish that lasts all day in Mumbai’s humidity. The coverage is buildable, so you can get more out of the product without looking cake-y. They just have four shades.

Swiss Beauty Airbrush Finish Full Coverage, ₹499

Infused with vitamin E, aloe vera and coconut, this is value for money. It feels light, provides great dewy coverage, minimises the appearance of pores and fine lines and does not crease. The longevity is a tad lesser than Kiro’s, but if you use more, it will give you longer results.

The Body Shop Fresh Nude, ₹2,095

This is probably the cleanest product on the list; it doesn’t even have PEGs, so if keep the bottle for long, you will see the pigment separate. Give the product, available in 10 shades, a good shake before use. The packaging is 100% recyclable. It offers medium coverage, and it keeps the skin moisturised for a long time. It glides easily on the skin and is breathable.

Maybelline Fit Me Fresh Tint, ₹399

This newest kid on the block has SPF 50 and vitamin C. It’s light enough for daily use; you can build it to medium dewy coverage too or use it as a base for other foundations to get more coverage. It works well. But they don’t have options for darker tones yet.

Plum Soft Blend Weightless, ₹699

This vegan foundation is another value-for-money product and offers high coverage with just one layer. Infused with coconut water, willow bark, cucumber and avocado extracts, it’s easy to use. It has a soft matte finish and feels breathable. It’s a little less effective on the appearance of pores but manages to keep the skin dewy for a few hours. It’s better for oily skin.

Earth Rhythm Matte Set Go Hydrating Face Fluid, ₹695

This offers the most/highest coverage of the lot. Plus points for having SPF30, 14 shade options, and being a certified plastic-neutral product. Though smooth, this fluid is a bit difficult to use because of the high pigmentation and you will need to work your tools a bit more. Despite having HA, jojoba oil, niacinamide and lotus extract, it doesn’t give a dewy finish. It has a super matte finish that highlights pores and dry spots. It may work better for oily skin as it offers great coverage with a matte finish.

MyGlamm Super Serum Foundation, ₹559

MyGlamm’s foundation includes skin-calming ingredients such as zinc, panthenol and HA, and offers SPF30 too. Its consistency is thicker than the other foundations so the application is better with a sponge. It instantly brightens the face, and lines appear visibly blurred. It feels breathable despite two layers and offers great coverage.

