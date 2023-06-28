A skincare routine meant for monsoon season Cleansing, toning, and hydrating are key steps in maintaining a healthy complexion /fashion/beauty/a-skincare-routine-meant-for-monsoon-season-111687849974885.html 111687849974885 story

The monsoon season brings with it a fair share of challenges for the skin. The increased humidity and dampness can lead to various skin issues, from acne to dehydrated skin.

With a well-crafted skincare routine, however, you can keep your skin healthy, even glowing during the rainy season. Here's a guide to help you:

Cleansing

A thorough cleansing routine forms the foundation of any skincare regimen, especially during the monsoon. The excess moisture in the air can make the skin more susceptible to oiliness and clogged pores. Opt for a gentle cleanser that effectively removes dirt, oil, and impurities without stripping your skin off its natural oils. Use lukewarm water instead of hot water, as hot water can further dry out the skin. Consider incorporating a mild exfoliator once or twice a week to slough off dead skin cells and unclog pores, promoting a brighter complexion.

Toning and hydration

Toning is an essential step that helps balance your skin's pH level and tightens pores. Look for an alcohol-free toner enriched with natural ingredients like rose water or green tea, which have soothing and antioxidant properties. After toning, focus on keeping your skin well-hydrated. Choose a lightweight, water-based moisturizer that provides ample hydration without feeling heavy or greasy on the skin. Hyaluronic acid-based products are excellent choices, as they attract and retain moisture, keeping the skin plump and supple.

Sun protection

Don't let the cloudy skies fool you. Harmful UV rays can still penetrate through the clouds and cause damage to your skin. Apply broad-spectrum sunscreen with at least SPF 30 every day, even on overcast days. Opt for a lightweight formula that absorbs quickly into the skin and doesn't leave a white cast. Reapply sunscreen every two hours, especially if you're spending a lot of time outdoors or if you get wet in the rain.

Targeted treatments

During the monsoon, certain skin concerns may become more prevalent. If you're prone to breakouts or acne, use a gentle salicylic acid-based face wash or spot treatment to control excess oil and prevent breakouts. Incorporate a clay mask into your routine once a week to deep cleanse and purify your skin. For those with dry or dehydrated skin, consider using a hydrating sheet mask or a moisturizing overnight mask to restore and replenish lost moisture.

Extra care for the body

While we focus on facial skincare, it's equally important to care for the rest of the body. Keep your body well-hydrated by drinking plenty of water and moisturizing daily with a lightweight, non-greasy body lotion. Pay extra attention to your feet as they are prone to fungal infections during the monsoon. Ensure your feet are thoroughly cleaned and dried, and apply a foot cream enriched with antibacterial and antifungal properties.

With the right skincare routine, you can effectively combat skin issues that crop up during the monsoon season. Cleansing, toning, and hydrating are key steps in maintaining a healthy complexion. Don't forget to shield your skin from harmful UV rays with regular sunscreen application. Customize your routine with targeted treatments to address specific skin concerns. Lastly, extend your skincare routine to include your body and feet to ensure holistic care.

Mansak Shishak is a dermatologist at Clinic Dermatech.