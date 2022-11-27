A must-do Ayurveda skincare routine for all skin types Whether you've dry, normal or oily skin, here's a guide to help you stay healthy, inside and outside /fashion/beauty/a-must-do-ayurveda-skincare-routine-for-all-skin-types-111669454124388.html 111669454124388 story

Kumkumadi oil is created from herbs and essential oils used in Ayurvedic skincare. It benefits the skin, both medically and cosmetically, without any side effects. (Unsplash)

According to Ayurveda, the five sense organs are thought of as the body's "key windows" to interact with the outer world. Skin is considered a tactile organ. That is why the condition of one's skin is regarded as a good indicator of a person's general health.

The majority of Ayurvedic skin treatments, however, focus on identifying the body's dosha type before advising a treatment regimen, which also includes healthy habits, a nutritious diet, and yoga, apart from herbal medicines. We take you through different types of skin and what steps you can include in your skincare routine to have a healthy, glowing skin, irrespective of your skin type. But before you try anything, do consult your dermatologist.

Different types of skin

Dry skin: A skin type that generates less sebum than normal skin is described as "dry". The lipids, which are required to seal the moisture and act as a barrier against the elements, are absent in dry skin. Sebum deficiency is the main cause of dryness in the skin.

Normal skin: Skin, which is balanced, is considered "normal". The chin, forehead and nose, collectively known as the T-zone, may be oily in people with this skin type. Despite this, sebum and skin hydration are balanced. Under these conditions, the skin would not be overly dry or greasy. This skin type allows for good blood circulation thanks to its narrow pores and soft, velvety, and smooth texture.

Oily skin: This type of skin produces more sebum. The large and noticeable pores that shine brilliantly are typically associated with oily skin, along with a pale complexion. In such cases, the blood vessels are not be visible. Oily skin frequently develops blackheads, whiteheads, and various types of acne.

The steps

Try deep cleansing using raw milk: With its anti-ageing and cleansing characteristics, raw milk can help clear up clogged pores, acne, blackheads, and whiteheads. You can use a cotton pad to gently cleanse your face after a lengthy bath in raw milk.

Rosewater toner: Rose water works well as a toner because it moisturises your face and removes extra oil, which helps to prevent acne, blackheads, and whiteheads. Also, make sure to use chemical-based toners, as they may dehydrate your skin.

Moisturise: Moisturising is a must-do step in skincare. If you have dry skin, you can use coconut oil or any herbal moisturiser in order to prevent flaky, dry, and dull-looking skin. Even if you have normal or oily skin, don't forget to moisturise using a light cream.

Use aloe vera gel: Antioxidant and antibacterial qualities in aloe vera shield the skin from germs that can lead to skin diseases. These characteristics allow for the treatment of wounds and to improve skin conditions.

Use kumkumadi oil: Kumkumadi oil, also known as kumkumadi tailam, is a miraculous Ayurvedic oil. This oil is created from herbs and essential oils used in Ayurvedic skin care. It benefits the skin, both medically and cosmetically, without any side effects. In addition to boosting skin nourishment, kumkumadi oil serves as a toner, cleanser and moisturiser.

Exfoliate your skin with sugar: Make sure to exfoliate your skin at least twice a week. Sugar aids in absorbing moisture from the air around your skin and holding on to it. It keeps the skin smooth and healthy.

Face mask: Face masks add moisture to the skin, offering it the much-needed hydration. However, it's crucial to choose the proper mask for your skin type.

You can try the following face mask, which is suitable for all skin types.

Take two tablespoons of fine oats flour. Then add two tablespoons of almond flour and a pinch of turmeric. Later on, mix with two-five drops of any oil of your preference. Apply a thick coat on a clean face. Leave it for 15 minutes, then wash it off with lukewarm water.

Shreedha Singh is the founder of The Ayurveda Co.