9 natural body butters to try this winter

When winters are too harsh, a simple lotion isn't enough to keep the skin soft and supple.

For such times, you need an indulgent body butter. Here's a list of some butters, made using natural ingredients, for you to try. Of course, do remember to check with your skin expert before picking up any of these products.

Nat Habit's Fresh Whipped Skin Malai range

Applying malai (milk cream) during winters is a popular skincare hack in many Indian households during winters. Taking this as inspiration, Nat Habit is offering its Fresh Whipped Skin Malai range, made using milk, shea, spices, cold-pressed oils and seeds. It claims to have no glycerine, chemicals or preservatives.

Soultree’s Hemp Comforting Ayurvedic Body Butter

Soultree’s Hemp Comforting Ayurvedic Body Butter is an organic Ayurvedic formulation made with cold-pressed hemp seed oil that helps repair skin and soothe inflammation. It also includes almond oil, olive oil and mango butter, and contains no parabens, silicones, DEA/TEA, phthalates and mineral oil, making it a good option for sensitive skin.

Wow Skin Science’s Raw African Shea Body Butter

Shea butter is one of the best nourishing ingredients for the skin and Wow Skin Science’s Raw African Shea Body Butter is rich in vitamins A, D, B and E, and has no parabens, silicones, mineral oil or colour.

Deyga Chocolate Body Butter

The Chocolate Body Butter by Deyga Organics is for all those chocolate lovers. It smells great, has natural ingredients, and offer deep nourishment.

Inatur Argan Body Butter

With the healing properties of chamomile, patchouli and ashwagandha that help heal the skin, the Argan Body Butter by Inatur is vegan and free from mineral oil and parabens.

Azafran's Ultra Rich Hydrating Body Butter

Made without parabens, sulphates and phthalates, Azafran's Ultra Rich Hydrating Body Butter lists organic oils and hyaluronic acid in its ingredients list, offering intense hydration and barrier protection.

The Skin Pantry Lemon Cheesecake Body Butter

Started by Colette Austin, The Skin Pantry’s products are so clean, you would probably end up eating them, like their Lemon Cheesecake Body Butter. It is made with raw mango butter, apricot oil and aloe vera. It also contains other hydrating ingredients such as hazelnut oil, orange fruit water and salicylic acid.

Neemli Naturals Kokum and Tamarind Body Butter

This might sound like a chutney, but the Kokum and Tamarind Body Butter by Neemli Naturals uses the hydrating properties of kokum butter and tamarind, acting as an exfoliating agent to avoid strawberry skin. It’s made with food-grade cold-pressed oils and eco-certified ingredients.

Coco Soul Body Butter Cream

If you love coconuts, try the vegan Coco Soul Body Butter Cream made with virgin coconut oil, shea butter and herb lodhra. It’s made using traditional Ayurvedic techniques, and is free from skin-clogging mineral oil, silicones and parabens.

