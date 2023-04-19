8 face mists to beat the heat A guide to help you select non-alcoholic facial mists that are full of antioxidants /fashion/beauty/8-face-mists-to-beat-the-heat-111681874757219.html 111681874757219 story

The summer heat compromises the skin barrier. A face mist is ideal for skin maintenance and can also help reduce sebum production in the heat, by cooling it down. (Pexels)

Everybody needs to hydrate their skin, especially during summers when both temperature and pollution are high.

An easy way to calm and cool the skin during such a time is a good face mist. No, we aren’t talking about synthetic fragrances mixed with water and sold as a spritz. We are suggesting non-alcoholic products derived from botanicals that are armed with antioxidants and skin healing properties.

The summer heat compromises our skin barrier and it becomes dehydrated. Easy to carry and use, a face mist is ideal for skin maintenance when you are on the move. You can carry it on flights when the cabin air makes your skin dry. A mist can also help reduce sebum production in the heat by cooling it down. Or if you wear a mask all day, a mist can help freshen up and even clean your skin.

Here are eight facial mists that are a mix of classics and new launches. There's something for every budget.

Calm your nerves

The Honey Lavender Soothing Facial Mist by Victoria’s Secret is made of lavender extract, known to not just calm the skin but the mind too. It also has pure honey, which has anti-inflammatory properties.

₹2,299

Get the glow

Pixi’s Rose Glow Mist is made with not just rose but seven flower oils, so each spray gives a burst of antioxidants to your skin. Pixi has options for different skin types (we also like their Milky Mist for make up), including a night mist and a make-up-fixing mist.

₹1,480

Mood-check

Mario Badescu is a cult favourite among skincare lovers and make-up artists for its clean and effective products with great pricing. They have different mists for different skin concerns and moods. We suggest you buy the set that includes minis of all four mists. They last long and you can choose one as per your daily mood.

₹1,800 for the set; aloe, herbs and rosewater mists for ₹575 each

A multi-tasker

Dermalogica’s Antioxidant Hydramist is a power dose of antioxidants with white tea, bamboo and pea extract, and it helps improve elasticity and improves the skin barrier.

₹3,500

Stop and smell the roses

Shankara’s Rose Mist will help calm dry skin, improve the skin’s glow and reduce redness. It also has agar agar and aloe, which are good for collagen rebuilding and treating sunburns.

₹1,080

Creamy dreamy

Laneige’s Cream Skin Refiner Mist works at a deeper skin level as it’s a cream dissolved in a toner. It works better for people with dry skin, promising 12 hours of hydration.

₹1,680

Clear picture

Aqualogica’s Clear+refresh toning mist helps control excess oil with green tea and salicylic acid.

₹249

Zit control

Lovechild by Masaba’s Zap That Zit! mist has tea tree leaf extract, salicylic acid, niacinamide and zinc, all of which help manage acne-prone skin.

₹450