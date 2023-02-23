6 sunscreens that work for sensitive skin too A mineral sunscreen should be part of your daily skincare routine /fashion/beauty/6-sunscreens-that-work-for-sensitive-skin-too-111677161380353.html 111677161380353 story

Always consult a skin expert before zeroing in on a suitable sunscreen.

Your skin needs protection from harmful UVA and UVB rays, and this calls for the use of a broad spectrum sunscreen every day.

There are two main types of sunscreen: chemical and physical.

While chemical sunscreen works by absorbing UV rays, a physical sunblock or mineral sunscreen reflects the sun’s rays. Non-comedogenic physical sunscreens are the best option if you have a sensitive skin as chemical sunscreens undergo chemical degradation that can irritate sensitive skin with issues such as dryness or acne.

Always consult a skin expert and understand what works for your skin before using any product as UV damage can lead to many concerns such as fine lines, pigmentation and rashes.

Here are some options that work well for sensitive skin:

Put Simply Beat The Sun Sunscreen

( ₹899)

This ultra-light sunscreen, made in Korea, has ceramides, cica and niacinamide that promises to protect and build the skin. It blends in nicely, leaving no white cast on the skin.

Biore UV Aqua Rich Watery Essence

( ₹1,270)



This sunscreen offers SPF 50+ and PA++++ protection, has a surprisingly light texture, and works well under makeup. It’s waterproof, making it a perfect option for a beach holiday.

Dr. Sheth's Ceramide & Vitamin C Sunscreen

( ₹499)

This broad spectrum sunscreen has skin barrier boosting ceramides (1%), vitamin C and hyaluronic acid. Together with the mineral sun filters, this sunscreen helps protect, hydrate and rebuild the skin.

La Roche Posay Anthelios Mineral Ultra-Light Fluid

( ₹4,499)

This sunscreen leaves a matte finish and is made with water rich in natural minerals.

Bioderma Photoderm Aquafluid SPF50+

( ₹1,550)

This sunscreen promises eight hours of hydration and has been designed to boost skin immunity. It has a dry touch finish and is reef friendly.

Juice Beauty Spf 30 Oil-Free Moisturizer

( ₹3,400)

This organic formulation is designed for oily, combination and blemish-prone skin. Made with grape and pomegranate, aloe vera, vitamins, and sea algae, it promises to clear skin besides protecting it.