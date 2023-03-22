4 blushes that promise a dreamy finish Here's a list of some tried and tested blushes that offer a perfectly flushed finish /fashion/beauty/4-blushes-that-promise-a-dreamy-finish-111679467053644.html 111679467053644 story

For smooth application, remember to keep your skin well hydrated and moisturised. (Pexels )

The beauty of a blush, liquid or powder, is that, if done right, it can instantly make the face glow. The key is to ensure that your skin is well hydrated and moisturised, making application and blending of the blush easier and smoother.

The other important thing, of course, is to buy a good quality blush that offers glamour and light textures that are well pigmented. Here's a list of some tried-and-tested blushes that deliver in both areas:

Anastasia Beverly Hills Stick Blush ( ₹ 2,927)

Anastasia Beverly Hills Stick Blush is an ultra-lightweight cream blush that literally melts into skin. It glides on to skin with ease, creating a soft-focus effect that blurs and diffuses for a fresh-faced glowing skin. Extra brownie points for the attached brush that allows for convenient application.

Bobbi Brown Blush ( ₹ 3,900)

Bobbi Brown Blush is a silky powder that glides on smoothly, offering a long-lasting matte finish. The six shades have been designed to replicate the natural colour of flushed cheeks.

Charlotte Tilbury Beauty Blush Wand (Pillow Talk Pink Pop; ₹ 3,850)

This is a highly pigmented easy matte liquid blush. It's a lightweight product that offers a fresh, flushed look to revive the wearer's complexion. Use the wand to make a dot and blend, and see the glow.

Nars Orgasm Four Play Blush Quad ($45)

This blush palette with Nars' iconic peachy-pink Orgasm is a must have, if you are okay spending a little extra on make up. It includes a duo of dimensional pink tones and a golden, shimmering highlighter. For a lifted effect, concentrate blush color at the temples and blend outward in a ‘C’ motion, and for an ethereal glow, smile to highlight apples of the cheek and brush the product on the area before blending it out and down.

