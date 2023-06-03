Melbourne—A City Where Art Meets Creativity Even if art isn’t your scene, chances are Melbourne will leave you wonder eyed /brand-stories/melbournea-city-where-art-meets-creativity-111685768888861.html 111685768888861 story

Think Melbourne and adjectives like hip, uber-cool and trendy come to mind. This is a city that moves along with a spring in its step. It is accepting, compassionate, hip but never staid or dormant. No wonder then that its art and culture scene continues to draw in even those who just have a passing interest in the arts. Even if art isn’t your scene, chances are Melbourne will leave you wonder eyed.

Winter Masterpieces at the NGV

The Melbourne Winter Masterpieces is an annual series of major exhibitions held over 100 days inMelbourne. Exhibits are sourced from galleries and institutions from around the world, and exhibited at the National Gallery of Victoria. Opening in June 2023 this year’s series is titled Pierre Bonnard and will present the iridescent paintings of Bonnard within immersive scenography by Paris-based designer India Mahdavi. Paintings, drawings, photographs, folding screens and early cinema will bring modern France to life with startling beauty and vivid colour.

Exhibitions at the Melbourne Museum

A visit to the Melbourne Museum is a great family day out. The ongoing Gandel Gondwana Garden Exhibition is an outdoor gallery where you can step into the ecosystems of the past. Touch replicas of the bones, teeth and claws of ancient creatures. Also experience First Peoples' knowledge passed through thousands of generations, and uncover traces of Gondwana, the supercontinent that once connected Australia to the world.

The LUME, Melbourne

You may have seen art and culture displays around the world, but never like this. The LUME is an extravagant adventure into art, transforming the world’s finest art into fully immersive sensory experiences.

The walls come alive as light ripples across every surface and masterpieces come to life. Curated tastes, aromas and a choreographed soundtrack add thrilling new dimensions to this 360-degree experience. Wander, play, dance and marvel as every surface becomes an animated canvas: floors, walls and guests alike.

ACMI at Fed Square

Immerse yourself into the magic of movies, television and gaming at ACMI that celebrates these with exhibits, screenings and events.

The ACMI Collection contains over 200,000 items includingfilm, ephemera, objects, videogames and time-based media art. It began in 1947 as the State Film Centre collection allowing Victorians to access film for education purposes. Today, it celebrates the wonder and power of the world’s most democratic art form – fostering the next generation of makers, players and watchers.

Arts Center Melbourne

Situated on the lands of the Wurundjeri Woi Wurrung People, the site of the Arts Centre Melbourne has been a gathering place for storytelling, community and culture for First Nations people for many millennia. In recent times, the same place has become home to theMelbourne Arts Precinct– one of the largest concentrations of cultural and creative organizations and artists in the world.

Arts Centre Melbourne hosts widely varying performances ranging from comedy to classical music, from circus and magic to theatre and from opera to contemporary music and dance.

Street art tours

Art in Melbourne is not constrained to museum and exhibitions though. Melbourne is also known for its street art, a profusion of which can be seen at the famous bluestone laneway called Hosier Lane. The street art here has made the Melbourne urban art scene known across the globe. This is hardly surprising considering the dizzying array of colours, characters and shapes created by local and international artists alike.

While you can no doubt appreciate art walking around on your own, a street art tour will truly bring them alive with the stories behind the art and the artists.

A good one to go on is the Melbourne Lanes and Arcades Tour by Hidden Secrets Tours. On this, you’ll be introduced to some of the quirkiest cafes, independent designers, street art, architecture, with historical tales of Melbourne along the way.

St Kilda Sunday Market

The St Kilda Esplanade Marketis an icon of St Kilda and Melbourne since 1970. Open every Sunday of the year from 10am onwards, it is a world-renowned art and craft makers’ market in an iconic beachside location. Here you’ll find authentic Australian made products crafted by more than 90 gifted art and craft makers. They consist of sculptors, potters, leather workers and furniture and jewellery designers amongst others. And an additional joy is talking to the stallholders because each and every one of them has a hand in making the products being sold.

