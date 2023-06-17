Melbourne – Australia’s Coffee and Culinary Capital Melbourne is also famous for its coffee culture, with many local cafes roasting their own beans and offering unique brews /brand-stories/melbourne-australia-s-coffee-and-culinary-capital-111686978863942.html 111686978863942 story

Melbourne is often called the food capital of Australia. The city has a thriving culinary scene that offers everything from fine dining to street food to rooftop bars. Melbourne is also famous for its coffee culture, with many local cafes roasting their own beans and offering unique brews.

Coffee

Melbourne loves coffee with a passion for the beverage seen only in a few other cities. For many visitors their romance with coffee begins in one of the city’s many enchanting coffee cafes

Melbourne’s love affair with caffeine has been ongoing for many decades. Starting with the original Pellegrini Espresso Bar that opened in the 1950s, a thriving Italian influence helped the spread of coffee culture in Melbourne over the following decades. At the turn of the century, a new wave of specialist roasters and baristas emerged.

Coffee bars in Melbourne - St Ali, Flore and Market Lane to name a few - take great pride in the origin of their coffee beans, the ethics of its farming and their brewing equipment. This kind of passion results in incredibly high quality coffee that is delivered with panache. Go for a, long black, flat white, a latte or a cappuccino dusted with chocolate. Have it with whole, soy, oat or almond milk. Whatever your preference or your option, the coffee you have in Melbourne will remain a delicious memory.

A city where foodies rejoice

If you’ve been to Melbourne before then chances are some of your most memorable remembrances are the meals you’ve had in the city.

And the mouthwatering news is that it has only got better. The city’s food scene is seeing an explosion of cuisines and cooking craft with eager chefs that are pushing out the epicurean envelope so to speak. And all this amalgamation of styles, spices and skills results in delightful experiences for the diner.

Chefs that aren’t straitjacketed by styles and norms are employing flavours, ingredients and techniques from different cuisines very creatively. In the true spirit of Melbourne that is constant evolution, these chefs are appreciating the challenge of cooking meat free and turning vegetables into heroes. In fact Melbourne is the fourth most vegan-friendly city in the world and treats for vegetarians and vegans include restaurants like Tahina in Northcorte and Fitzroy. In the CBD there’s Rice Paper Scissors where the smoked broccoli salad and the Burmese chickpea curry are a trip to culinary heaven and back. Also worth a mention is Shakahari in Carlton.

Queen Victoria Market is a Melbourne institution that is a must visit and foodies especially gravitate towards it. Grab a coffee and take your taste buds on a tantalizing trip as you feast on the endless selection of meat, cheese, pastries and everything in between.

South Melbourne Marketis another Melbourne stalwart. Established in 1867, it is the quintessential village market.A place for people to visit not only to purchase fresh food, but to meet, eat, drink, shop, discover, share and connect. The primary philosophy of the market is to procure, sell, display and celebrate local cuisine, culture and food. The market takes place inside a massive Victorian building in South Melbourne that is made of red brick and wood, which adds to the old-world charm of the market.

From fine dining at the lovely state to plate experiences atVictoria by Farmer’s Daughters toGimlet which is hailed as a space for all seasons and reasons to buzzing energetic hot pot joints to steak houses to tapas-style restaurants, the food in Melbourne warrants a few extra days and it will be time well spent.

