Indulgent Luxury Experiences in New South Wales

Feel like some indulgent luxury? New South Wales has got you covered with lavish stays and experiences peppered all over the state from the North to the South and in the hinterland. Here are some fine examples.

Sydney

Housed in the department of Education building that is a heritage-listed icon with a golden sandstone façade, Capella Sydney sets a benchmark for luxury accommodation, cuisine and cultural immersion. This hotel celebrates the Australian panorama through its interiors, location and experiences.

Located on Loftus street, just a 6-minute walk from Circular Quay, rooms feature curated artwork and sumptuous furnishings.

For perfectly framed views of Sydney’s iconic landmarks from sophisticated rooms with modern décor check into the Crown Towers that rises majestically above the bustling Barangaroo precinct.

The luxury extends to the cuisine too with the Crown Plaza being home to an array of top restaurants including Nobu, Silks and Woodcut.

The Blue Mountains

Spicers Sangoma Retreat, Bowen Mountain

The Blue Mountains region that is a 90-minute drive west of Sydney is a world of wonder with World Heritage listed landscapes. For some luxury here spend a night or two at the Spicers Sangoma Retreat that is a haven of calm, restoration and seduction. Inside, a sultry atmosphere fills the air, while the soft lighting, deep black walls and silky, earthen textures gently stir the depths of the soul.

In the town of Katoomba, Lilianfels Blue Mountains Resort & Spa is situated within the grounds of the historic homestead and original summer residence of Sir Frederick Darley, the sixth Chief Justice of NSW. Set amidst two acres of manicured gardens adjacent to the famous Echo Point, this 5 star resort overlooks spectacular scenery. Each room features traditional design with sumptuous, soft and lush furnishings and a spacious marble bathroom with a full sized bath and a separate shower.

South of Sydney

Sitting pretty in Shoalhaven by the deep blue Berry Bay are the Bangalay Luxury Villas. The 16 fully self contained villas are nestled under a canopy of palms and are designed to blend softly with the surrounding natural environment. The onsite restaurant, Bangalay Dining, offers a premium coastal dining experience with the menu reflectingnative ingredients and embracing seasonal concepts.

Forty minutes south of Shoalhaven in Woollamia experience luxe glamping at the chic safari-style Paperbark Camp that is nestled in a peaceful bush setting on the banks of a tranquil waterway. Wake up to birdsong and watch kangaroos pass by from the comfort of your bed before enjoying a hot shower in your private open-air en suite. The onsite Gunyah restaurant is nestled amongst treetops.

North of Sydney

Stunning coastal views overlooking the marina and Karuah River at The Anchorage Hotel and Spa, Port Stephens



Two and a half hours north of Sydney, Port Stephens delights with activities such as dolphin watching in the Port Stephens-Great Lakes Marine Park or scenic leg stretchers like the 2.2km-returnTomaree Head Summit walkin Tomaree National Park.Ensconce yourself in luxury after these activities with a stay atThe Anchoragein Corlette or Bannisters Port Stephens.

The Anchorage is a luxurious Hamptons-style boutique hotel on the Anchorage Marina. Options include spacious rooms, mezzanine-style loft suites and a villa, all with a classic seaside charm, and many with private terraces offering sweeping views over the water. There are two waterfront restaurants — including award-winning seafood fine diner The Wild Herring — as well as Moby’s Bar

Bannisters Port Stephensis in a prime spot overlooking the water at Soldiers Point, it has 78 coastal-luxe rooms, including four suites and a breathtaking penthouse. Soak up the sunshine by the stunning infinity pool overlooking the glittering bay, and then dine on fresh seafood by celebrity chef Rick Stein.

For another not-to-be-missed luxury experience soak up the spectacular setting of Australia’s oldest wine region, theHunter Valley, on a romantic hot air balloon ride with the likes ofBalloon Aloft,Beyond BallooningandHunter Valley Ballooning, marvelling at the panoramic views as the fog dissipates and the sun rises. After landing, indulge in a champagne breakfast before cruising around the valley.

In the very north of New South Wales is Byron Bay. Here feel the ultimate sense of escapism atHalcyon House, just steps away fromCabarita Beach, where 21 Hamptons-inspired rooms created by renowned Australian interior designer Anna Spiro surround a sun-drenched pool. Practise self-care at the spa, treat your taste buds to gourmet modern Australian meals at renowned onsite restaurantPaper Daisy,and indulge your passion for local gin at the bar, which boaststhe largest selection of Australian-made gins in the country.

Feel similarly calmed and pampered by the nature-based setting of theElements of Byronresort at the northern end of town, which has direct beach access and an adults-only pool. The accommodation options are eight luxury freestanding villa options, designed to delight every kind of visitor with award-winning design hosted in breathtaking nature.

