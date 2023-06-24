Food and Wine experiences in New South Wales If food and wine plays an important and enjoyable part in your travel experiences then New South Wales has a delectable spread laid out for you right across the state /brand-stories/food-and-wine-experiences-in-new-south-wales-111687582812066.html 111687582812066 story

If food and wine plays an important and enjoyable part in your travel experiences then New South Wales has a delectable spread laid out for you right across the state.

In the south, hop on to Captain Sponge’s Magical Oyster Tours for an experience that will take you on a journey through the Pambula Lake environment. You’ll learn about the ecology and be shown how the delectable Sydney rock oysters are farmed which, of course, you will also get to taste and are divine! Captain Sponge is charismatic and knowledgeable and shares information in a fun and informative way. And Lake Pambula is so beautiful that it enhances the whole experience.

Halcyon House, Cabarita Beach

Near Bungendore, Turalla Truffles is set on the picturesque Southern end of the Lake George Basin. Here you can join Damian and his Jack Russell dogs on an interesting and informative hunt in search of the wondrous Black Truffle. Following the hunt you’ll taste a mouthwatering degustation of some of their favourite Truffle dishes. The property is beautiful and the experience right from the hunt to finding the truffles to the meal afterwards is a fun package.

At Mollymook, a scenic 3-hour drive from Sydney, seafood lovers will fawn at the delectable fare on offer at Rick Stein’s at Bannisters. This restaurant highlights incredible, fresh local seafood to produce unforgettable dishes bursting with flavour, prepared in Rick Stein’s beloved style the food can be paired with the perfect wine suggested by in-house sommeliers for the perfect meal.

Captain Sponge’s Magical Oyster Tours

Fancy sipping wine while floating serenely on a gentle river in an area where nature over delivers? Then the Canoe, Cool Climate Wines and Canapés experience in the Kangaroo Valley is right up your stream. Take a seat in a custom-built double-canoe rig and glide downstream on the Kangaroo River from Beehive Point to the mouth of Yarrunga Creek against the backdrop of the Morton National Park. Indulge your taste buds with fresh canapés and a local award-winning cool climate wine while you immerse your senses in the sheer beauty of this stunning waterway and discover what is unapologetically heaven.

Yet more cool climate wine? Then head to the cellar door of the PepperGreen Estate that produces the finest grapes from a vineyard nestled in the undulating slopes of Canyonleigh, located in the beautiful Southern Highlands. The award winning wines include Pinot Noir, Shiraz, Riesling and Chardonnay. Pair these with the modern French cuisine at The Tasting Room headed by Chef Mark Chance in the historical town of Berrima. Set in an iconic building the PepperGreen Estate style combines historical architectural style with its distinctive and elegant accents in a unique relaxed dining environment.

Two hours north of Sydney and just an hour west of Newcastle is Bistro Molines at Mount View in the Hunter Valley vineyard region. The atmosphere is charmingly ‘Provence’ in France and the food and hospitality is beyond compare. The menu is innately French but locally sourced. Want to make a weekend out of a meal? Then the charming and tastefully done up Little Orchard Cottage is just a few staggers from the bistro.

If you have kids in tow then the Three Blue Ducks in Byron Bay is where you should go. Situated amidst the fields of an 80-acre picturesque working farm you can walk in to enjoy their seasonal breakfast, lunch or dinner menu or grab some fresh produce or something from the barbeque and wander the fields with a house made picnic hamper. On a Sunday indulge in their famous roast. There is also a playground to keep kids thrilled.

Finally 37km to the north of Three Blue Ducks, past Hastings Point is Cabarita Beach. Here situated within Halcyon House Hotel is the award-winning Paper Daisy restaurant that serves delights created by Executive Chef Jason Barratt. The dishes on offer are satisfying, thoughtful and very memorable. The Halcyon House Bar is home to the largest selection of Australian-made Gins in the country. Featuring over 120 gins from 40 distilleries. The philosophy of the Halcyon House itself is to give guests the opportunity to recall past memories of their favourite beachside holidays throughout their stay.

