Family-friendly activities & experiences in Sydney

The epitome of experiences in Sydney is the thrill and exhilaration of climbing the Sydney Harbour Bridge.

Taronga Zoo Sydney

A leading zoological garden and home to over 5,000 animals including native wildlife and exotic rare and endangered creatures. Stroll amongst Kangaroos, dingo pups and see koalas up close in the new immersive Nura Diya Australia experience. Other exhibits include Gorilla Forest, Great Southern Oceans and free flight bird show. It is a 12-minute scenic ferry ride from the city.

To make a visit even more memorable stay at the Wildlife Retreat at Taronga - an elegant Australian eco-retreat nestled within the zoo. Thoughtfully curated designer roomsallow guests to overlookbushland, come eye-to-eye withanimalsor gaze across the stunningSydney Harbour. The stay experience includes a 2-day entry into the zoo,complimentary car parking,meals at an award-winning restaurantand aguided tour of the Sanctuary.

www.taronga.org.au/sydney-zoo

BrigdeClimb Sydney

The epitome of experiences in Sydney is the thrill and exhilaration of climbing the Sydney Harbour Bridge. So highly rated that it is no wonder that over 4,000 couples have become engaged on the bridge and more than 20 weddings have been officiated on Sydney’s much-loved ‘coathanger’.

The highest point of the steel arch is 134 metres (440 feet) above Sydney Harbour. Getting there is a fun climb up and down four flights of stairs and 465 widely spaced steps peppered with engaging tidbits about the bridge’s history delivered by the guide. The buzz felt taking in the breathtaking 360-degree bird’s- eye views of Sydney, complemented by the sense of achievement, is truly palpable and one not easily forgotten!

There are a number climbs on offer of varying duration and at different time of day.

www.bridgeclimb.com

Sydney Opera House – The essential tour

One of the most iconic buildings in the world – the Sydney Opera House is an architecturalmasterpiece and vibrantperformance space, and it can be experienced through a tour or watching a performance. Daily guided tours showcase theatres and stages where more than 1600 performances come to life annually; they also include seeing some of the thousand rooms and three hundred corridors of this unique building. All this interspersed with a fascinating account of the House’s history and architecture.

www.sydneyoperahouse.com

Sydney Harbour Tall Ships

Step back in time aboard a historic 1850’s style tall ship and cruise the Sydney Harbour. Onboard, help hoist sails, climb the 15-metre mast, steer the ship or just sit back and enjoy the scenery as you sail the shimmering harbour. There are a selection of sailing experiences on offer from champagne brunch to barbecue lunch; from twilight dinner to wine and canapé events; from family pirate fun activities to laser-clay shooting – there’s cruise to suit everyone.

www.sydneytallships.com.au

SEA LIFE Sydney Aquarium

Right in the heart of the bustling Darling Harbour, SEA LIFE is home to 700 different species and 13,000 animals including the world's largest variety of sharks and rays, as well as Australia's most famed marine animals.

Meander through the Jurassic Seas, immerse yourself in the underwater world of Shark Valley the majestic ocean tunnel walk-through, visit the penguins on Macquarie Island and end with the mesmerizing Great Barrier Reef zone.

www.visitsealife.com/sydney/

Australian National Maritime Museum

Another highlight attraction in Darling Harbour, this museum is a distinctive indoor/outdoor attraction and provides great entertainment for the whole family.

In addition to ships and submarines, there are interactive action stations, six permanent galleries, an ever-changing program of temporary exhibitions and a 3D cinema. The star is the stunning replica of Captain Cook's tall ship HMB Endeavour.

https://www.sea.museum/

Jet boating across Sydney Harbour

Jet boating is a high adrenaline activity for the entire family. This thrilling experience includes riding in a jet boat as they blast across the Harbour at high speed and fishtail past many of Sydney’s iconic buildings including the Sydney Opera House and the beautiful harbour foreshore. Moments of high excitement are the 270-degree spins and power brake stops.

https://www.ozjetboating.com.au/

Sydney Tower Eye

Sydney Tower Eye is the name of the tallest building in Sydney. From the bottom to the top, it’s a staggering 1014 feet tall. You can enjoy 360-degree views of Sydney and its surrounds from inside the Observation Deck. Spot iconic landmarks such as

nearby Darling Harbour, the Rocks and the Sydney Opera House, further afield the world famous Bondi Beach in the East, and Manly in the North can be seen. By virtue of its height, even NSW’s famous Blue Mountains, located over 80 kilometres away can be seen. For a more adventurous experience step outside into the open air with a 60-minute Sydney Tower Skywalk. Located on the upper level of Sydney Tower – higher than the Observation Deck, you’ll step out into the open air for exhilarating, unparalleled views, whilst the friendly guides point out sights and share local stories.

www.sydneytowereye.com.au/

