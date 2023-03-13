Enjoy curated travel experiences with CRED escapes CRED escapes is a curated travel platform where CRED members can book luxury and premium stays at member-exclusive prices at more than 300 handpicked properties located across 50 exotic holiday locations in India and overseas /brand-stories/enjoy-curated-travel-experiences-with-cred-escapes-111678715545712.html 111678715545712 story

What does travel mean to you? Travel means freedom – the freedom to seek out exotic locations to explore, experience and escape to, freedom from drudgery of the day to day routine, and the freedom to do what you feel like doing on a certain day without a worry of the world.

If this escape comes with a prelude of unending research on where to go, what to do and figuring out the best rates for the travel and stay, the escape experience gets diluted and the wanderlust just gathers dust.

With CRED escapes, India’s top 1 per cent credit worthy consumers can get access to an unparalleled selection of bespoke properties that are curated for the exceptional premium experiences that they offer.

A true escape must feel like one, even before it begins. Introducing CRED escapes – a curated travel platform where CRED members can discover and book bespoke stays and experiences and get exclusive perks and privileges along the way.

With CRED escapes, India’s top 1 per cent credit worthy consumers can get access to an unparalleled selection of bespoke properties that are curated for the exceptional premium experiences that they offer. As a CRED member, you can select one of the luxury and premium stays at member-exclusive prices out of more than 300 handpicked properties located across 50 exotic holiday locations in India and overseas.

You can browse through a range of holiday experiences across a diverse selection of locations – whether you are longing for a beach holiday, a tranquil escape to hills or a high-paced international holiday. With reels from the road created by seasoned travellers, there will be no element of surprise when you get to the holiday. You can actually visualise your stay in the lap of luxury using the unique ‘Visual Stories’ feature – this is all you need to discover your next escape even before you actually get to it physically.

Every experience that you book on CRED escapes comes curated with member exclusive perks like complimentary champagne, candle lit dinners, complimentary room upgrades, breakfast buffets, return airport transfers, spa credit, access to theme parks, among many others.

Members also get exclusive access to CRED Select, which is a collection of bespoke opulent properties that have already emerged as a favourite among CRED members. These premier picks promise to make your holiday all the more special as they house the best of restaurants and provide unforgettable experiences with curated amenities and activities.

“CRED escapes is designed to make the travel experience for the creditworthy completely effortless – to ensure that their escapes always feel like one. With handpicked stays, member-exclusive privileges, and endless inspiration, CRED escapes is all you need to discover, plan, and book your perfect getaway,” said Abhay Pruthi, Lead of CRED Commerce.

The process of booking a curated vacation on CRED escapes is totally effortless.

As a CRED member, you can book directly on the app using a combination of CRED coins that you may have collected, and cash.

So, what are you waiting for? Experience the magic of CRED escapes this summer. Visit https://cred.club/escapes to discover more.

About CRED

With a mission to celebrate and reward credit-worthy individuals, CRED is a transparent and fully digital platform of highly trusted individuals, brands, and institutions. CRED, with its empathetic approach to design, makes financial decisions visible, delightful, and rewarding for its members, facilitating access to a better life in the form of exclusive rewards and experiences. Admission to CRED is based on credit score for individuals. Download CRED on iOS and Android.

