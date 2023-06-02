Devita Saraf Becomes the First Businesswoman in the world to grace the cover of Elle magazine Recognizing her significant contributions to the business world, this groundbreaking achievement signifies a progressive shift in the fashion industry /brand-stories/devita-saraf-becomes-the-first-businesswoman-in-the-world-to-grace-the-cover-of-elle-magazine-111685711072544.html 111685711072544 story

Devita Saraf, a renowned businesswoman and visionary, has achieved a historic milestone by becoming the first-ever businesswoman to be featured on the cover of Elle India Magazine. Recognizing her significant contributions to the business world, this groundbreaking achievement signifies a progressive shift in the fashion industry. Elle India Magazine chose to showcase Devita's entrepreneurial journey, inspiring leadership and her glamorous touch, highlighting her unique perspective and success. As a result, she has become a role model for women worldwide, further solidifying the increasing recognition of female entrepreneurs in traditionally male-dominated industries.

Devita Saraf's presence on Elle magazine's cover signifies a pivotal moment for fashion and business, breaking barriers and celebrating women's achievements. It reminds us that success knows no boundaries and industry divisions are fading away.

Elle Magazine's Instagram post is abuzz with anticipation and praise for this historic cover. Captions highlight “For entrepreneur @devitasaraf, it’s all about being powerful and glamorous and taking 2023 by the horns. She is known for her fashion as much as her leadership skills, so it’s an interesting chat as we sit down with the trailblazer to talk about her career, her journey, and her sense of style.," and "She is the founder, chairperson and CEO of Vu Group, a frontrunner in the field of luxury tech and is often named one of the most powerful people in business. Her vision is to portray a businesswoman beyond her boardroom achievements, setting her apart from the rest”. Elle Magazine celebrates her accomplishments and showcases her as an inspirational figure for women everywhere.

Devita Saraf, a trailblazer in the tech industry, defies stereotypes and has caught the attention of Elle magazine. The cover story focuses on her journey, highlighting her contributions to the consumer electronics industry and her exceptional sense of style.

The cover image highlights Devita's magnetic personality and formidable presence. Styled by Anaita Shroff, she wears an exquisite ensemble by BOUJI, paired with a jacket by Siddartha Tytler and accessorized with a diamond choker by JOOLRY. This showcases her elegance, confidence, and exceptional sense of style, symbolizing her ability to navigate both fashion and entrepreneurship with grace.

Disclaimer: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by HT Brand Studio.