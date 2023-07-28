All about scalp care for men For smooth and shiny hair, one must focus on maintaining a scalp which is healthy and clean /brand-stories/all-about-scalp-care-for-men-111690434424339.html 111690434424339 story

Getting a healthy, luscious mane is not impossible both for men and women to achieve, as long as you are willing to put in the right amount of effort. After all, your hair follicles don’t discriminate between male and female hair.

Generally speaking, women are a lot more tuned into skin and hair care than their male counterparts. They take more pain to keep their hair in good shape — while men prefer a fuss-free wash and air dry kind of maintenance routine, it is common to see women using heat styling tools, hair colour, and trying out the latest fads at the salon to get the look right. But, the truth remains that men suffer from all the hair issues that women do and need to take as much care of their tresses to prevent issues like hair fall and dandruff. In fact, receding hairlines and balding are greater concerns in men, compared to women.

What we eat, how many hours we sleep, and the kind of lifestyle we lead — all have an impact on our hairline. Genes also have a major role to play in how luscious your mane looks, in addition to environment and diet. But, true hair care actually starts at the scalp. This is because hair grows out of tiny hair follicles that are embedded in the scalp. For smooth and shiny hair, one must focus on maintaining a scalp which is healthy and clean.

Devising a hair care routine

Just looking at your hairline is not enough. If you don’t have a proper routine to care for your scalp yet, you must act on it at the earliest. Effective hair care starts at understanding the basics. Is your hair oily or dry? Do you have any issues such as dandruff or hair fall? Once you know the issue, get to its root cause, which in a majority of cases is related to the scalp. Therefore, men also need to prioritize taking care of the scalp.

“Scalp care is the foundation for making healthy hair, and if the foundation is not healthy, good hair design and beautiful hair will not be born,” said Takku Orii, a celebrity hairstylist based in Ginza, Japan, a country known for its focus on scalp care and advanced techniques.

Different kinds of scalp types demand different hair care routines. For instance, when your scalp produces too much sebum, you get hair that looks slick and greasy. Or, if you have flaky hair with an itchy head, it is a dry scalp type. Once you have identified this, look for products that are suited for your hair type and issues. It is imperative to get the shampoo and conditioning routine right. A common hair care blunder that a lot of people make is excessive hair washing. Your hair should not be washed more than 2-3 times per week, so that you don’t rip the necessary lubrication from your scalp.

Investing in the right products

Select the right shampoo and conditioner for your scalp type and start washing your hair regularly with it. You can also opt for a scalp treatment at a salon that is suited for your scalp. A great one-stop solution for all your hair related concerns is the advanced range of hair care products developed by hair pros at L'Oréal Professionnel. Each of these products has the stamp of approval from dermatologists. “During this co-innovation, we learnt how the scalp is just an extension of our skin. So, the scalp range is developed with the expertise of both hairstylists AND dermatologists, to provide our clients a holistic scalp solution,” said Vivek Shyam Bathia, Indian celebrity hairstylist and co-dev scalp expert.

This new range of products addresses every possible scalp concern, from skin to hair roots. Hair loss for men is a very serious concern and this is the time when men actually start to get serious about scalp and hair care. L'Oréal Professionnel has introduced Density Advanced with the goodness of Omega 6 to deal with the problem of thinning hair. Another product offering, Aminexil Advanced with Aminexil and Omega 6, is created for hair that is prone to falling.

Furthermore, the Scalp Advanced range for deregulated scalps is available in three targeted protocols — Anti-Discomfort, Anti-Oiliness, and Anti-Dandruff to offer the perfect cocktail for all your scalp-related concerns.

The Anti-Dandruff range addresses one of the most common concerns for men, dandruff. It is enriched with Piroctone Olamine, which has anti-bacterial and anti-fungal properties to treat the scalp to remove all traces of dandruff. This solution is suitable for dry as well as oily scalps.

A lot of men tend to wash their hair frequently, causing an oily scalp. The Anti-Oiliness range comes with 3% AHA and 6% Clay. The AHA is a water soluble acid made from fruits which helps purify the surface of the skin to make way for new skin cells, while the minerals from clay act as a soft peel on the skin to unclog the surface and remove all the dirt and sweat from the scalp.

L'Oréal Professionnel Scalp Advanced also has an Anti-Discomfort range, which is formulated with 4% Sorbitol, a patented active ingredient known for its soothing properties and Niacinamide, a vitamin from the B3 family which is known for regulating and soothing powers.

The bottom line

Luscious hair starts with a healthy scalp. Make sure you understand its chemistry and select the right products to use on it. The L'Oréal Professionnel Scalp Advanced range of scalp care products has something for everyone.

