23 nights to celebrate the energy of Sydney

Sydney is all set to dazzle and astound for 23 nights, when the city is transformed by mesmerising art displays and 3D light projections, exhilarating live music performances and thought-provoking debates. And for the first time ever at Vivid Sydney, chefs, producers and more will collaborate for the launch of Vivid Food, a program of multisensory meals that celebrate Sydney’s rich and vibrant restaurants, food culture and local produce.

When the sun sets, it’s Sydney’s time to shine. The centerpiece of Vivid Light is the free 8.5km Light Walk that stretches from the Sydney Opera House to Central Station. The trail follows the Harbour foreshore and through inner city street and parks, where you’ll see a new side to Sydney as you wander among 50+ lustrous light installations and see Sydney’s iconic buildings illuminated in colour. The festival’s signature Lighting of the Sails on the Sydney Opera House will see the vivacious works of one of Australia’s most famed artists, John Olsen.

The centerpiece of Vivid Light is the free 8.5km Light Walk that stretches from the Sydney Opera House to Central Station.

Look up into the skies above Sydney Harbour and be dazzled by the largest drone show in the Southern Hemisphere to date. ‘Written in the Stars’ will feature more than 1000 drones over six nights. This free display will be an awe-inspiring journey through the natural world as it explores our solar system, from the Sun to Neptune.

Other works celebrating Sydney’s natural beauty are ‘Dandelion’, showcasing a 4,000kg steel recreation of the flower’s wispy petals at Circular Quay, and ‘Harbour Life’ at the Australian National Maritime Museum, a moving story of the underwater world projected on the HMAS Vampire.

In addition to Vivid Light, there is a jam-packed program full of live music events and thought-provoking conversations.

In what is set to be an audience favourite, the waters at Cockle Bay in Darling Harbour will dance with the show-stopping ‘Elemental’. A thrilling abstract interpretation of how our world began, this show features spectacular 80-metre water shooters, flames, projections and pyrotechnics for the largest water show in Australian history.

In addition to Vivid Light, there is a jam-packed program full of live music events and thought-provoking conversations. Sydney will come alive with free and ticketed Vivid Music events with pop-up stages in parks and roaming performances along the Light Walk.

For the first time at Vivid Sydney, the Vivid Food program will include a range of innovative food events. Taste the diverse flavours of the culinary capital of Australia - Vivid Food is all about celebrating those that make Sydney’s food scene so special.

Highlights include a mouth-watering barbecue of epic proportions as legendary pit-masters and BBQ heroes take over The Vivid Fire Kitchen at The Cutaway at Barangaroo and the Vivid Chef Series which pairs cutting-edge global chefs with iconic Sydney restaurants and chefs.

With such an exciting program of events, pulsating performances, lavish lighting and awe-inspiring adornments, Vivid Sydney 2023 is a festival that is poised to set a benchmark in celebration and entertainment.

For more information visit https://www.vividsydney.com/

Disclaimer: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by HT Brand Studio.